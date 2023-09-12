The Office of Public Accountability has released its analysis of the removal of coral material from the Guam International Raceway, and has determined that there was a lack of consistent government oversight and monitoring of operations by the Guam Racing Federation, the nonprofit organization that had been building and operating the raceway.

The raceway occupies a portion of Lot 7161-R1 in Yigo, which is made up of about 250 acres belonging to the Chamorro Land Trust Commission.

The CLTC granted GRF a 20-year license in 1998, which allowed alterations to the property to develop racing facilities. This included the removal of topsoil or coral, of which 50% of the material extracted, or its value, would belong to the CLTC.

The license expired in 2018, and the nonprofit then occupied the property on a month-to-month basis for some time.

However, by January, the CLTC decided to evict GRF. Commissioners raised several issues with the organization's tenancy, including the performance of clearing and grading activities that were described to be more of a mining operation. GRF's former president denied that there was any mining activity, and that all operations were for the purpose of clearing and grading the landscape.

After a brief extension, the eviction deadline came to pass in early June, but GRF opted to stay on the property as it attempts to find a way to resolve its eviction with the CLTC.

The OPA had announced early in the year that it would perform an audit of mineral extractions at the raceway. After several months, the OPA released the audit report last week.

However, due to insufficient information, the OPA was unable to accurately say how much material was extracted during the raceway's construction and how much revenue was due to the CLTC. Supporting documents are missing for certain periods of extraction activity, and some information available is inconsistent with GRF's records, the audit report stated.

Financial statements from GRF showed that at least $2.2 million was earned in royalties from the sales of coral material, of which $1.8 million was recorded in financial statements from 2008 through 2019 and $424,000 recorded in profit and loss statements for 2020-2022.

"Due to the incompleteness of audited financial statements for GRF, we were unable to determine the full amounts earned in royalties from the sale of coral material," the audit report stated.

Data from the government side was also incomplete. CLTC financial audits for fiscal years 2012 through 2021, and a prior OPA report, reflect about $1.98 million in revenues earned from coral extraction royalties. The OPA stated that it asked CLTC management if there were any royalty revenues from prior years, but a response was pending as of the release of the audit report.

"GRF’s in-house record of payments made to CLTC shows a total of $2.7 million, but the record of payments provided by GRF contained computation errors. The same worksheet provided by GRF shows only payments made to CLTC," the audit report stated, adding that the OPA could not obtain records from a certain company to confirm or validate GRF’s in-house record of payments.

The audit report also states that the Guam Economic Development Authority was required by law to inspect and monitor preconstruction or construction activities and collect billing reports from contractors related to the raceway.

"However, there was no evidence such inspections or monitoring were conducted or that billing reports were collected. After the agreement between CLTC and GRF expired in 2018, GRF continued to occupy the property without an approved license or lease as required by law," the audit report stated.

The report also states there is no evidence GRF provided copies or records to GEDA for the agency to properly monitor GRF's compliance with rules and regulations or with law.

Henry Simpson, the former GRF president who had been essentially involved with the raceway from the beginning, told The Guam Daily Post on Monday that GRF always interpreted GEDA as being responsible for overseeing tax credits for businesses working on the raceway, and grading would proceed like any other construction project.

The OPA recommended that CLTC management implement a standard operating procedure for invoicing and collecting royalty fees, accompanied by supporting documents, and establish policies with commissioners to ensure all tenants meet their obligations before the commission entertains new motions.

The OPA also could not identify which regulations pertained or what governing entity should be responsible for monitoring or regulating mineral extraction activities on CLTC property. The public auditor recommended that the Guam Legislature clearly define all terms associated with activities of earth excavation and to identify or establish jurisdiction of the development or exploitation of natural resources on CLTC property, or to include the CLTC in statutory requirements regulated by the Guam Natural Resources Board.

CLTC Executive Director Alice Taijeron concurred with the OPA's findings and acknowledged recommendations made by the OPA.

The raceway was under construction when the CLTC issued the eviction notice to GRF. A permanent drag strip was in development, and the ultimate goal was to build a grand prix track for Guam, according to GRF.

There have been various issues that affected or impeded the construction of the raceway, including the military buildup, as the raceway property was once an option to house a military firing range.

With GRF's license expiring in 2018, lawmakers passed Public Law 34-142, authorizing the CLTC to lease Lot 7161-R1 for up to 50 years for commercial purpose. The law gave GRF the right of first refusal, and gave the CLTC 180 days to negotiate and submit a lease to the Guam Legislature for approval.

GRF exercised its right, but a lease submission never materialized, apparently for various reasons.

Comments from former GRF president

Simpson said Monday that "nobody had ever done this before," so there weren't rules or regulations put together that everybody could follow, and he believed everyone concerned did the best they could given the circumstances.

At the beginning, the license with the CLTC appeared to be a "win-win" situation, according to Simpson.

"I think we were doing really good. I think everybody was happy with what we were doing. Kids were off the street. People had a place to go ... for drag racing, especially," Simpson said.

"We didn't have any pushback for the first ... almost ten years of building the track. But then, when ... the military wanted to build a firing range there, pretty much everything stopped as far as our construction. There was no oversight by GEDA during that time because there was no money spent from tax credits. All we could really do was maintain where we were and continue grading with the hope that we were going to be able to keep the property," Simpson added.

He said it appeared that the "political will" to have a Guam grand prix faded after the military decided not to take the raceway property.

"It was like the political will switched on us and there wasn't really any push to have a Guam grand prix. People didn't seem to care, especially from the political side of things, if we had a safe place for drag racing, ... for off-roading and stuff. To me, it became that they wanted to take the place back. So, rather than us getting the 50-year lease in 2018 and carrying on with the building, this whole thing kind of blew up over technicalities, is what it looks like to me," Simpson said.

"But I can tell you, there's no stolen material out there, and the questions that the OPA raised about how to account for everything, we did the best we could from our side of it, and had engineers come in and measure how much was there ... and it all came out properly," he added.

The OPA audit report also highlighted that rules and regulations require GRF to give public notice of the proposed construction of the raceway, soliciting bids or proposals from contractors. A prior OPA audit reported that no public notice was given, and GRF selected 12 companies to participate and receive tax credits.

"What people, what they didn't realize, and we kind of did this on purpose to get the best price for the work at the racetrack, ... in order to work out there, a company had to provide its services at its cost plus 5%," Simpson said Monday.

"Rather than having companies bid on and selecting by the overall price, plus not many companies can do the type of civil work that we needed out there for the racetrack ... It was never supposed to be a bidding situation. Actually, we had to really seek out companies that could do it," Simpson added. "We had to find people that would do the work without being paid upfront and would take it out of their taxes in the future, and had to do it at 5%."

The OPA also stated that GRF is registered as a 501(c)(7) organization, a status designated as a social club by the Internal Revenue Service, but had been filing tax forms under the tax-exempt status of a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Simpson said GRF officials initially filed as a 501(c)(3) and were accepted, and they're not sure what happened at the Department of Revenue and Taxation. Accountants are now looking into the issue, he added.

Simpson encouraged residents to speak to senators to ensure the raceway facility can stay.

"One idea was to put it under Parks and Recreation but, if we could, ... because we negotiated a lease once with Chamorro Land Trust, but they decided they couldn't do it because of various legal conflicts on it. Hopefully, they can find their way to do a new lease and the clubs can continue to build the track," Simpson said.

Bill 56 status

News of GRF's eviction didn't sit well with Guam's racing community.

Sen. Dwayne San Nicolas introduced Bill 56-37 shortly after the eviction was reported in media, to transfer authority over Lot 7161-R1 from the CLTC to the Department of Parks and Recreation.

The CLTC opposed the measure, which underwent a public hearing in late June.

San Nicolas' office is waiting for Bill 56 to be placed on the next session agenda, according to the senator's chief of staff, Ursula Cruz.

"The OPA report shows the need for the 37th Guam Legislature to pass Bill 56-37, because the government of Guam, more specifically the Chamorro Land Trust Commission, failed to manage the property it has authority over," Cruz told the Guam Daily Post.

"Through this bill, Sen. San Nicolas wants to protect the property for our youth and community who use the facility for recreational purposes," she added.