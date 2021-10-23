An audit of Government of Guam entities’ compliance with Citizen-Centric Report submission has identified seven that have fully complied over multiple years.

But there were 10 GovGuam entities that have not met the requirement under Guam law.

The OPA did note that there was an increase in compliance with submission requirements.

As of Oct. 8, 2021:

• Fifty five of 65 entities, or 85%, issued their Fiscal 2020 citizen-centric reports. Of the 55, 36 entities fully complied by timely submitting their CCRs to both the OPA and the speaker of the Legislature and posting the reports on their websites. The remaining 19 entities were partially compliant for issuing their reports but only met some requirements.

• The number of entities that fully complied in Fiscal 2020 was an increase from 50 or 77% in the Fiscal 2019 budget year.

Seven entities were compliant from Fiscal 2017 through Fiscal 2020:

1. Government of Guam Retirement Fund

2. Guam Community College

3. Guam Preservation Trust

4. Guam Visitors Bureau

5. Guam Office of the Attorney General

6. Judiciary of Guam

7. Office of Public Accountability

Of the GovGuam entities required to submit CCRs, 10 of 65 entities, or 15%, were non-compliant for Fiscal 2020 because they did not submit their reports to the OPA and the speaker, nor did they post it on their website. The OPA stated they are:

• Department of Parks and Recreation

• Guam Board of Accountancy

• Guam Election Commission

• Guam Environmental Protection Agency

• Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense

• Guam Police Department

• Hagåtña Restoration and Redevelopment Authority

• Office of Technology

• Office of the Chief Medical Examiner

• Public Defender Service Corporation

Of the non-compliant entities, the Department of Parks and Recreation and the Hagatna Restoration and Redevelopment Authority were non-compliant from Fiscal 2017 to Fiscal 2020.

Although not required to submit a FY 2017 CCR, the Office of Technology was non-compliant because they did not submit nor post a CCR for FY 2018 to FY 2020, according to the OPA.

“The OPA has, since the passage of Public Law 30-127, issued periodic audits of compliance on the CCR initiative because we agree with the legislative findings that ‘the foundation of democracy is based on governments being answerable to their citizenry and, as such, having a responsibility to provide information regarding government operations, most notable in regards to how taxpayer dollars are spent,’” concluded Public Auditor Benjamin J.F. Cruz.

(Daily Post Staff)