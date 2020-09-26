OPA seeks legal review of GHURA pay increases

Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority board Chairman Sabino Flores on Friday said directors' salaries will remain the same, at least until the board fully reviews the public auditor's latest performance audit report on the agency's unclassified employee pay raises and bonuses, plus other information.

The board two weeks ago ratified a 4% salary increase retroactive to January for GHURA Executive Director Ray Topasna and Deputy Director Elizabeth Napoli.

The Office of Public Accountability report did not cover GHURA's recent 4% retroactive pay hike, but it asked the attorney general to review GHURA's pay adjustments for unclassified employees "and determine compliance with applicable laws and regulations."

OPA's GHURA audit covers Oct. 1, 2014, through Sept. 30, 2019.

The OPA audit team held a meeting with GHURA on Sept. 10, a day before the GHURA board ratified the retroactive salary adjustments.

Senators called for the GHURA board's reconsideration of the retro pay hike, especially when some 30,000 workers have lost their jobs, been furloughed or taken pay cuts.

Topasna, during Friday's meeting, said rescinding a salary adjustment for any employee who received a rating of satisfactory or better would violate personnel rules and regulations and compensation plan that he said were filed with the Legislature in 2011 and 2013.

At this time, Topasna's annual salary remains unchanged, at $153,479. Napoli's salary also is unchanged at $106,985.

Flores said the board of commissioners is currently reviewing additional information provided by the GHURA management, and will review the final OPA audit report received Thursday night.

"Because of that, we are going to defer any action to the next board meeting to allow these commissioners to review thoroughly the different information and also the final audit report," Flores said. "It's status quo. Nothing is moving."

GHURA documents signed in June and ratified on Sept. 11 show authorizations to adjust these salaries to $159,498 and $111,244 a year, respectively. If the latest and third salary adjustment takes effect, Topasna's pay would have increased by $22,902 since January 2019.

OPA's audit covering parts of 2014 to 2019 found, among other things:

GHURA lacks performance evaluation policy for the executive and deputy director;

It did not retain minutes of a February 2015 executive session;

The GHURA board voted on two matters related to an ongoing litigation during executive session; and

The GHURA board did not formally ratify the former executive director's pay adjustments.

'My apologies'

For more than a half-hour, Topasna gave the board a recap of GHURA's audit performance under his leadership, stressing that although there are issues, the fiscal 2019 audit is "the best audit in three decades." He said the agency's performance is "not awful." Public Auditor Benjamin Cruz has said Topasna's board-approved raise was "undeserved" and characterized GHURA's financial accountability as "awful."

With improvements at GHURA, Topasna said, it's news to him and two U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development officials he talked to that GHURA faces the risk of being placed under federal receivership or third-party financial oversight.

Topasna said there were no funds missing but GHURA needed more time to reconcile the numbers.

Topasna apologized for GHURA's late submission of 2019 audit information for the local GovGuam audit, but he said GHURA was ahead by four months in completing the audit for the federal agency providing most of its funding.

"We are late locally and my apologies for that," he said.

Topasna told board members that during Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1, audit work is not considered essential operations and this was a factor in the delayed submission of GovGuam audit information.

It's "very perplexing," he said, that GHURA or its director is being blamed for a delayed submission when Guam is facing extraordinary times.

$12 million budget increase

The GHURA board approved the agency's fiscal 2021 operating and administrative budget of $81.22 million, a $12 million increase from 2020.

The budget increase was a result of increased federal funding, including funding for pandemic relief that the agency needs to spend within a certain period or return the funds.

GHURA's funding comes from the federal government, not the GovGuam general fund.

Monica Guzman, GHURA commissioner, said it's "really good news" that GHURA is able to increase its operational budget during a pandemic.

The board also approved the contract extensions for security, insurance and data service system on a monthly basis until new contracts are in place.

Besides Flores and Guzman, the other commissioners present were George Pereda, Frank Ishizaki and Anisia Delia.