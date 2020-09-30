OPA: Some mayors' offices fail to comply with financial report filing laws

Some mayors' offices did not submit any report about their non-appropriated fund and the proceeds from their village festivals from fiscal 2017 to 2019. Others submitted incomplete financial reports.

These are based on the findings of the Office of Public Accountability, outlined in a report released Tuesday.

The Agana Heights and Mongmong-Toto-Maite mayors' offices did not file any NAF report for three fiscal years, OPA stated.

"As far as I know, we've turned in all our paper work," MTM Mayor Rudy Paco said Tuesday night. He said he will talk to his staff to clarify the matter.

In the report, Public Auditor Benjamin Cruz said the overall NAF revenues for mayors' offices reached $6.2 million while expenses were at $5.6 million during the period under review.

But these figures only reflect the NAF revenue of 19 of the 21 villages.

The public auditor noted that Dededo, among 21 villages, timely submitted all quarterly reports from 2017 through 2019.

Others inconsistently submitted their quarterly reports.

The report said five villages provided incomplete reports about their non-appropriated funds: Asan-Maina, Merizo, Talofofo, Tamuning and Yigo.

Tamuning Mayor Louise Rivera on Tuesday night said they turned in everything "except the 2019 advertisement in the newspaper."

The public auditor said 13 villages subsequently submitted all missing quarterly reports as requested.

Nonprofit organizations operate NAF for three mayors' offices. As of the OPA report's release, Agana Heights and Tamuning did not submit the requested NPO financial reports.

Without the report, these nonprofit organizations under the mayors' offices could jeopardize their tax-exempt status, OPA stated.

From 2017 to 2019, Guam held 21 village festivals such as the Merizo Crab Festival and the Agat Mango Festival.

However, many of the mayors did not submit any or submitted incomplete financial report related to 18 of 21 other festivals, holiday celebrations and memorials, OPA stated.

Agana Heights and Inarajan did not submit any financial reports at all about their coconut festivals in 2017, 2018 and 2019, OPA said. Other mayors' offices were partially compliant.

The public auditor gave six recommendations to promote transparency, accountability and public confidence in the mayors' offices. Among them: