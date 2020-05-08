The Office of Public Accountability “stands ready to audit the expenditure of economic recovery monies when the monies are expended,” said Public Auditor Benjamin Cruz.

The Guam Daily Post sent Cruz an email asking, among other things, if he plans on auditing the procurement process or how federal monies were being spent.

“Neither I nor any of my auditors should be expected to participate in the writing of the plan to expend any of economic recovery monies. If we participated in the writing of the plan to implement the unemployment checks we will be recused from auditing the expenditure of unemployment checks because we would be auditing our own advice,” he stated in an emailed response. “The OPA was created to audit not manage or execute plans. Our performance audits may make recommendations on how to improve an agency's operation, but they are just that – recommendations.”

He noted the OPA “cannot force agencies to implement our recommendations because that is an executive responsibility.”

However, the office “can audit after the first few checks are released and suggest that our interpretation of the regulation is different and recommend they reread the guidance or regulations.”

“If they agree they can change course, if they disagree and continue there is nothing we can do except to report that as a finding in our next audit,” Cruz stated.

He also stated the OPA is statutorily vested with the authority and responsibility to conduct audits on any and all government expenditures, regardless of whether it is local or federal.

The Post also asked Cruz what he thought of the governor's comments that it wasn’t necessary for the executive branch to report to senators how federal funds are spent.

Cruz stated that though he was the former speaker of the Legislature and former chair of appropriations, “I am now the public auditor and should only express myself through the audits my office releases after carefully investigating a situation and complying with all government auditing rules.”

In response to a question about whether he has concerns with the lack of contracts for hotels, he said the Post had published an article about his advice to government employees expending government funds, he responded, adding he would repeat what he stated then:

"Be intimately familiar with all the rules and regulations related to the specific grant you are implementing. Religiously and scrupulously comply with every section. CYA, document everything you do. Make sure there is a paper trail that can be reviewed, audited and verified to support your every transaction."