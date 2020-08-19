OPA to hear case involving former quarantine facility

Representatives for Hotel Santa Fe Guam and the General Services Agency will meet virtually before the Office of Public Accountability today to argue whether the termination of their contract should stand.

Hotel Santa Fe was selected to be one of the designated government quarantine facilities on Guam until late May. A Joint Information Center release at that time stated individuals were transferred to Oceanview Garden Court from Hotel Santa Fe due to issues with the facility.

A May 27 termination letter from the Department of Administration listed several concerns, including rooms not being fully furnished, 24-hour supervision not being provided, issues with linen and towel services, basic housekeeping not being provided, inadequate air conditioning at the lobby, concerns with food delivery and transportation equipment, the hotel not providing hand sanitation and gloves for food preparation and deliveries, and an inoperable fire alarm.

Hotel Santa Fe challenged the findings, stating the assertions were incorrect. For meal-related issues specifically, the hotel stated that the Guam National Guard handled food distribution at their request and there were no guidelines provided for any specific hand sanitizing equipment for food deliveries.

In addition, there was no written notice of concerns, as required by their contract, according to the hotel.

Hotel Santa Fe attempted to invoke a 10-day cure period and later protested with GSA, but the agency denied the protest, stating a review of the hotel's purchase order did not indicate the presence of a cure language, according to the OPA appeal filed by Hotel Santa Fe.

On Aug. 3, GSA filed a motion for summary judgment, stating there are no factual issues in dispute that require resolution and that Hotel Santa Fe's claims fail as a matter of law. GSA stated contract terms only allowed for, but did not require, a written notice. Under the same reasoning, there is no contractual right to cure, or fix, deficiencies, according to the motion.

Moreover, the health emergency made a 10-day cure period impractical, the motion added. Only eight days were remaining for the passengers that were transferred out of Hotel Santa Fe in May, so waiting 10 days to cure deficiencies was "futile and would have posed a hardship on quarantined passengers," GSA stated.

Hotel Santa Fe filed an opposition, stating that while GSA could determine whether to allow the 10-day period to cure deficiencies, the decision must be made in good faith. The agency "flip-flops" with its reason for termination, first due to alleged failure to comply with contract terms and then that it could do so for cause or convenience, according to the hotel. In addition, GSA did not and cannot show that the alleged deficiency warranted the contract cancellation, the hotel stated.