The office responsible for combing through the government of Guam’s books will head into the next fiscal year with, for the first time, a budget that’s beyond outside control.

Public Auditor Benjamin Cruz appeared before the Legislature to ask for just over $1.98 million to operate the Office of Public Accountability in fiscal 2024. And, barring any major revision to Guam law, he will get it.

Normally, the administration sends down a budget for the entire government to the Legislature each year, and lawmakers work with individual agencies to see where to raise funding and where to make cuts.

But lawmakers during last year’s budget talks set that, beginning in fiscal 2024, the OPA will get no less than 0.25% of the tax revenue that GovGuam pulls into the general fund each year. The Department of Administration also was mandated to release one-twelfth of the OPA’s budget every month. The moves were meant to keep political influence from holding hostage the accountability office’s funding.

Cruz’s $1.98 million budget request is almost exactly 0.25% of the $794 million in tax revenue GovGuam is projected to collect in the upcoming fiscal year.

It's slightly less than the just over $2 million the office is receiving for the current fiscal year. But the total general fund appropriation is larger, as senators buoyed the agency’s fiscal year budget with $370,000 held over from fiscal 2022.

“The independence of our office is important,” the public auditor said Tuesday to Sen. Joanne Brown, who championed the fixed budget last year.

The Pacific Association of Supreme Audit Institutions was “very impressed” with the percentage of GovGuam’s budget that was laid out by the agency, Cruz said.

Additionally, retention at the accountability office has improved, with senators approving a 2014 pay study for accountability auditors and the extra 22% pay bump from the government’s general pay plan raise. It successfully recruited a senior auditor last month and is looking to bring more on board, Cruz said Tuesday.