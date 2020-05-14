OPA's initial audits focus on quarantine sites, spending plan, compensation

Public Auditor Benjamin Cruz and his staff have begun preparatory work to audit initial COVID-19-related issues, including payments to hotels used as quarantine and isolation sites, and the governor's spending plan for the nearly $118 million in direct federal aid.

Members of the public have been calling on the public auditor, attorney general and the Legislature to get more involved in ensuring accountability and transparency in the administration's spending of pandemic funds.

The public auditor said he met with his management team on Tuesday and established three new audit teams to address the first few pandemic-related audits, including:

• hotel/quarantine facilities;

• the CARES Act budget proposal; and

• compensation issues.

Cruz, however, would not say what specific issues have so far raised red flags relating to the three topics.

Nurses and other front-liners who have been working through the pandemic have been demanding adequate pay, even as Cabinet officials are reporting more work hours that they could potentially get paid more for.

GovGuam has been paying hotels to serve as quarantine or isolation sites without formal contracts. A director's electronic signature was used without her consent to commit public payments to these hotels.

Cruz said as public auditor, his comments are limited to the contents and recommendations in "published audits."

"It would be inappropriate for me to comment before we have exercised due diligence with our investigation and subjected our findings to stringent quality assurance review as prescribed by the Government Audit Standards Board," Cruz said Wednesday.

The new OPA audit teams will use the rest of the week to familiarize themselves with the relevant laws, regulations and guidances, Cruz said.

The OPA hopes to start sending out letters next week to set up engagement meetings so it can receive relevant documents and records "so that we can begin our audits," Cruz said.

Former Gov. Eddie Calvo on Tuesday said oversight officials' silence has been "deafening" and "it appears all of the major branches of government are controlled by one party."

Del. Michael San Nicolas on Wednesday also called for more involvement by senators, the attorney general and the public auditor in terms of oversight.

"This isn’t a time for us to kind of circle the political wagon, and trying not to make, you know, don’t make a Democrat look bad. This is Guam, this is Guam's reputation right now. We all gotta do our part," San Nicolas said.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's office has been facing mounting pressure from the public to be transparent in her handling of COVID-19-related resources.

'Multitasking'

The COVID-19-related audits are on top of OPA's statutorily mandated financial audits that they need to complete in the next few weeks.

Cruz said they could multitask "and establish three new audit teams to address the first few COVID-related audits."

The OPA was not listed as one of GovGuam offices scheduled to reopen on May 11.

But the public auditor decided the OPA should and could reopen since its office space is configured to assure adherence to the social distancing guidelines.

OPA's audit supervisors and the public auditor have separate one-person offices, and the rest of the staff have two-person offices with a 6-foot-high divider between them, Cruz said.

Guam law requires that the government-wide GovGuam audit be published by June 30.

Cruz said since he assumed the office, he renegotiated the contracts for the financial audits to require publication by March 31st of each year.

"We were on target to meet that deadline until the state of emergency was declared," he said. "The staff of the Guam OPA have been working remotely and have issued seven financial audits over the last month."

Now that more departments have resumed operations, the OPA is finalizing another seven.

"If the rest of the government resumes services, we hope to complete the rest of the component units by the end of the month. I hope that the GovGuam audit will be published before the 15th of June," he said.