With more flights resuming, the Guam Visitors Bureau adjusted its earlier forecast of fewer than 100,000 arrivals to nearly 130,000 arrivals for fiscal year 2022.

That whole-year projection, however, is the equivalent of about one month of arrivals for Guam prior to the pandemic, showing how pandemic travel restrictions wreaked havoc on tourism.

But, just the same, there's optimism about the tourism industry.

Fiscal year-to-date arrivals through May increased by nearly 204%, or from 26,899 to 81,683, GVB data shows.

Earlier on, GVB predicted arrivals for fiscal year 2022 could fall as low as 80,000 visitors, but the resumption of flights and reopening of the economy pushed it to the higher end of the forecast, in the area of 130,000.

May arrivals alone rose from 4,352 in May 2021 to 20,008 last month, or a 360% increase, according to GVB data shared by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero in her recent State of the Island address.

June arrivals are looking even better, the governor said. The evidence is in more than the numbers, she said, adding that Tumon is alive with visitors again, while airline carriers are adding new inbound flights and hiring has increased.

The governor noted the "unyielding energy" of GVB President Carl Gutierrez, GVB board Chair Milton Morinaga and the men and women at GVB for "letting the world know once again that Guam is 'where America's day begins.'"

"And we are open for business," the governor said, drawing applause from the crowd during her address. "That means more jobs and better pay."

GVB Vice President Gerry Perez said he's happy the governor acknowledged the progress of tourism recovery and efforts to bring in more tourists to Guam.

"With all the added flights from Korea and a relaunch of direct flights from routes like Nagoya and Fukuoka in Japan through our airline partners, we’ll continue to see an increase in visitor arrivals," Perez said. "We still have a lot of work to do, but we’re taking all the steps to help our industry recover."

GVB also revised its seat capacity forecast to 742,908 airline seats for fiscal year 2022, as of June 21.

Despite the 203% increase in fiscal year-to-date arrivals, GVB reported a 25% drop in hotel occupancy taxes.

The government collected only $4.575 million in hotel occupancy taxes from October 2021 to May 2022, compared to $6.127 million it collected during the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Some 50% of the fiscal year-to-date arrivals came from the continental United States and Hawaii, while 26% came from South Korea, and the rest came from the CNMI, Japan, the Philippines and other countries.

Calendar year-to-date arrivals, or from January to May, show a 186% increase, from 19,886 last year to 56,888 this year. But hotel occupancy taxes declined by 45%, or from $3.5 million to $1.9 million, GVB data shows.

Tourism industry representatives earlier said it would take years to return to pre-pandemic arrival numbers. In fiscal 2019, prior to the pandemic, arrivals reached a record-breaking 1.6 million. Arrival numbers plunged to a staggeringly low 61,607 in fiscal 2021.

The governor, in her State of the Island address, also announced a key step toward opening Guam's cruise ship industry, "bringing with it the potential of thousands of new tourists and hundreds of new jobs."

She announced allocating $15 million in American Rescue Plan funds to invest in the construction of Hotel Wharf at the Port of Guam.

"This multimillion-dollar economic investment will also be good in the short term," the governor said. "We made this investment on the condition that the Port will not increase tariffs for the next two fiscal years, helping to avoid an increase in the price of goods we ship here."