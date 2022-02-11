'Operation Homebound' brings COVID-19 testing, vaccinations to underserved areas

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Thursday announced the launch of "Operation Homebound," which brings COVID-19 home testing, vaccination and health assessments directly to people in underserved areas.

The program started in Hagåtña and soon will be expanding to other villages.

The operation is prompted by recent cases of patients pronounced dead on arrival, many of whom come from families or communities without access to medical care or health insurance.

Operation Homebound is meant to target the virus directly and protect at-risk communities from reaching concerning levels of transmission, the governor said.

It is a partnership between the Department of Public Health and Social Services and Joint Task Force 671 of the Guam National Guard, along with the Office of Homelessness Assistance and Poverty Prevention and the Guam Homeless Coalition.

Under this program, three teams consisting of a health care worker, a combat medic and interpreters are mobilized to conduct home testing, vaccinations, and health assessments in communities of concern and underserved communities across the island.

There also will be social workers available to increase awareness and offer assistance in applying for Medicaid and Medicare insurance, as well as for welfare, housing, and nutrition programs.

"These joint efforts are another tool added to Guam’s COVID defense kit," the governor said. "Beyond reaching out directly to underserved people, these mobile track, test, and treatment teams will help us better understand the health trends in populations that are unaware of the severe symptoms that could lead to a hospital trip or worse."

The outreach initiative is for underserved individuals who may need assistance with access to services beyond COVID-19 testing and vaccination, such as the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, known as WIC; the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP or food stamps; Medicaid; the Medically Indigent Program and Medicare.

Those who seek more information on Operation Homebound may call 671-998-4678 or 671-998-4625 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Need treatment?

DPHSS officials, during a COVID-19 briefing Thursday with media partners, said monoclonal antibody treatment drugs have been given to patients, most notably Sotrovimab that benefited some 130 COVID-19 patients.

Dr. Robert Leon Guerrero, interim chief medical officer for DPHSS, said those patients include 10 from the military.

Guam has run out of Sotrovimab, an antibody treatment scientists said has been known to perform well against the omicron variant. But orders have been placed for more.

But COVID-19 antiviral pills Paxlovid and Molnupiravir, which require prescriptions or referrals from providers, remain in large numbers.

DPHSS incident commander Fernando Esteves said only 18 of 80 Paxlovid antiviral pills have been dispensed or prescribed by providers.

Of the estimated 220 Molnupiravir doses that Guam received recently, "over 200" of them are still available.