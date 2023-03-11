Sen. Thomas Fisher is among a chorus of voices, composed largely of smaller retailers, asking the Guam Economic Development Authority to deny the qualifying certificate application from Pan Pacific Retail Management (Guam) Co. LTD, which will do business as the Don Don Donki store in Tamuning.

GEDA's QC program offers major tax incentives to encourage investment in Guam. PPRM is seeking the standard QC, which includes up to 75% corporate income tax rebate for up to 20 years, up to 75% corporate dividend tax rebate for up to five years, and 100% property tax abatement for up to 10 years.

Companies are eligible to participate in the program if they engage in any of a number of activities, including agriculture, manufacturing and tourism.

PPRM's parent company is Pan Pacific International Holdings Corp., which operates nearly 700 stores worldwide. Perhaps the most well known are the Don Quijote or Don Don Donki series of stores.

The Don Don Donki store on Guam - also named the Village of Donki - is intended to be the largest of these stores across Japan, the Asia-Pacific region, Hawaii and California, and will serve as the flagship store for PPIH.

The shopping center will be a $114 million project, according to PPRM, which argues that it will aid in rebounding tourism, create hundreds of jobs and generate millions of dollars in payroll, subsequent taxes and property improvements. PPRM needs the QC to counter the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company stated.

Fisher, a freshman senator, submitted a letter in late January opposing the request. He had been looking into the matter even before coming into office this year, having requested disclosure of the QC application, wanting to find out why the company thought it merited a tax break.

According to Fisher, the retail industry on Guam is both mature and prevalent, and doesn't require a QC to attract more retailers. He also stated a major tax break to a retail establishment would generate an advantage over all other competitors in the market.

"Awarding a qualifying certificate to a business in a mature industry such as retail sales is unnecessary and contrary to the intent of the QC program, which is to encourage economic growth through development of new activity," Fisher told The Guam Daily Post.

Among the lawmaker's concerns is the fiscal advantage provided to the upcoming store.

"Think about Tumon. Hotel growth there exploded in the 1980s and 1990s due to the tremendous tax advantage the QC contract affords. If Don Don Donki receives this award, they'll be given a tremendous tax advantage over all other local retailers. I oppose the QC," he added.

John Ko, from Eco Inventions Guam, estimated that tax breaks would lead to nearly $1 billion in lost revenue for the government over the life of the QC, based on estimated annual sales for Don Don Donki.

In his letter dated Feb. 10, Ko also stated that tourism will rebound once COVID-19 issues are adequately addressed and that it had nothing to do with not having a Don Don Donki store on Guam.

For PPRM to claim a QC under tourism is equivalent to applying that entitlement "to McDonalds, Wendy's, Macy's and NAPA ... (to name a few) because these worldwide outlets will bring jobs, construction projects, contribute to our economy and are also tourist attractions," Ko stated.

Nine other stores signed objections to PPRM receiving the QC.

Monte Mesa, general manager for Guam Premier Outlets, stated in his own letter in February that it would be a "travesty" for the "already ailing economy" if the QC was approved.

"We have retail and restaurant tenants who are still struggling as a result of COVID, yet they are paying their taxes to the government of Guam. Most of our tenants at GPO are nationally recognized tenants and tourists look forward to shopping or dining in their establishments. Wouldn't they be considered a 'tourist attraction' as well?" Mesa stated as he asked GEDA to deny the QC.

Mesa also included a signature sheet listing various GPO tenants requesting that GEDA deny PPRM's application.

GEDA held a hearing on the QC application on Dec. 28, 2022.

Naritoshi Hiyama from PPRM attended the hearing, as did attorney Michael Pangelinan from Calvo, Fisher & Jacob LLP, the law firm representing PPRM, and Michael Limtiaco from Pacific Unlimited, which PPRM was looking at working with to provide cold storage services.

Pangelinan and Limtiaco provided written testimony supporting the QC application. During the hearing, Pangelinan also stated that the upcoming Don Don Donki facility would not be a typical shopping center, but the kind that the QC law incentivizes.

Tamuning-Tumon-Harmon Mayor Louise Rivera also supported the application, stating in a Dec. 27, 2022, letter, that she believed the project will provide a much-needed boost to Tamuning by providing new retail stores and food outlets.

The GEDA board has not approved the QC and may consider the application during its March meeting. QCs are ultimately executed by the governor upon recommendation from GEDA.