Lawmakers will debate legislation aimed at expanding access to opioid antagonist medication when they meet again for their next scheduled session.

The measure remains relevant, according to its main sponsor, Speaker Therese Terlaje, despite a recent decision from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to approve a naloxone nasal spray for over-the-counter, nonprescription use.

Sen. Thomas Fisher, during a meeting of the Committee on Rules, questioned whether the bill should move forward.

"Now we can get opioid antagonists over the counter, but you still have to pay for it," Terlaje said Friday. "So this will allow the opioid commission that has access to these antagonists to distribute them in the designated areas."

Bill 73-37 would establish an emergency access bystander program and allow insurance companies to cover the cost of opioid antagonists.

The measure was introduced in early March, but by the end of that month the FDA had approved the Narcan nasal spray – the first naloxone product approved for use without a prescription. Naloxone is medication used to reverse the effects of opioid overdose and is standard treatment in such cases, according to the FDA.

"(The decision) paves the way for the lifesaving medication to reverse an opioid overdose to be sold directly to consumers in places like drug stores, convenience stores, grocery stores and gas stations, as well as online," the FDA stated.

The measure was added to the session agenda Friday.

Other measures

Another measure added to the agenda was legislation introduced by Sen. William Parkinson, Bill 20-37, which seeks to restore access to federal public assistance for individuals with felony drug convictions.

Both measures were added to the prior session agenda, but only as potential items. Parkinson attempted to add Bill 20 to the agenda during session on April 28, but his motion failed.

There have been arguments among members of the Committee on Rules over whether including potential agenda items is even appropriate. Those discussions took place again Friday, as bills were moved onto the session agenda, but their completed committee reports weren't received in time to make the meeting agenda, or items were added as potential agenda items.

That included Bill 33-37, a measure that would create salary parity for attorneys serving as criminal defense lawyers at the Public Defender Service Corp. Bill 33 initially didn't receive enough votes to be placed onto the agenda, but did make it after reconsideration.