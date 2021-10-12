Pre-arrest diversion programs may be included in spending plans for settlement funds that Guam is expected to receive as part of multi-state lawsuits brought against opioid manufacturers, firms and distributors who had profited from the opioid epidemic.

Deputy Attorney General Stephanie Mendiola said Monday that pre-arrest diversion - which connects individuals to treatment services as an alternative to arrest - would help the island move away from criminalizing addiction "for the exact reason that addiction is not a crime, it is a disorder."

"Since taking office it had been (Attorney General Leevin) Camacho's mission to combat crime and improve public safety by focusing on the causes of crime, including substance use disorders, and steer away from the ineffective and unfair approach of trying to incarcerate our way out of addiction," Mendiola said.

This was part of the testimony that Mendiola read on Bill 204-36, legislation that would create a trust fund for opioid settlement awards and establish an advisory council to direct the use of these funds.

In February, the Office of the Attorney General announced that Guam would receive $280,000 from a $573 million multi-state settlement with McKinsey & Company, one of the largest consulting firms for Purdue Pharma and other opioid companies.

Then, in July, the AG announced Guam could receive about $10 million, to be paid out over 18 years, as part of a $26 billion proposed national opioid settlement with Johnson & Johnson and three of the largest pharmaceutical distributors in the country: Cardinal Health, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen.

But now, the AG is expecting settlement funds closer to $14 million for Guam.

Funding awarded to territories and states must be spent on abatement of opiate abuse and co-occurring disorders, according to Mendiola. Different jurisdiction are approaching spending in different ways but all involve government and community stakeholders, as well as monitoring requirements to ensure compliance with settlements, she added.

Some spending plans will include funding various treatment initiatives while others include support for transitioning into and through substance abuse recovery, Mendiola said.

Bill 204 is a large part of ensuring compliance with settlement agreements and judgments in the opioid lawsuits, she added.

As the bill proceeds with the legislative process, settlement payments that will go into the trust account aren't expected until April 2022.