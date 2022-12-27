Opioid settlement for Guam up to $21M

Deputy Attorney General Fred Nishihira and his team have now negotiated settlements in national opioid-related lawsuits involving Teva, Allergan, Walmart, CVS and Walgreens, according to Attorney General Leevin Camacho.

Before these additional agreements, the island was already slated to receive about $12 million from prior opioid-related settlements.

There is now more than $2.6 million in settlement funds currently in Guam's Opioid Recovery Trust Fund.

“Between those agreements now, Guam is anticipated to receive an additional $18 million more. So, a total balance of about $21 million,” Camacho stated during Wednesday's meeting of the Opioid Recovery Advisory Council.

Settlement moneys will come to Guam over varying times, with some spread out over several years.

“Purdue (Pharma) is still in bankruptcy and that could be anywhere between another $2 million to $4 million that Guam could receive through settlement agreements,” Camacho added.

Guam's Opioid Prevention and Treatment Act created the Opioid Recovery Trust Fund, as well as the advisory council, which is charged with determining how funds will be expended. The AG serves as the nonvoting chairperson for the council.

The advisory council is to consider programs such as public education campaigns and programs that provide substance use disorder treatment when determining expenditures.

Data still needs to be gathered on opioid abuse in Guam, but methamphetamine has been known to be the drug of choice on island for years.

A council meeting held last Wednesday was the last that Camacho would attend as the attorney general. Camacho lost his bid for reelection to attorney Douglas Moylan, who will be returning as AG after more than a decade away from office.

Moylan, who campaigned on a hard-line stance against crime, has made it clear that the OAG under his administration will not be involved in substance abuse rehabilitation.

“The Legislature made it a felony to possess meth. Why are we treating it like a rehabilitation problem? If the Legislature wants to change the law, change the law. But until the time you do such, the AG's office should not be involved. And we're not going to be involved in rehabilitation,” Moylan told members of the Rotary Club of Guam, for which he was the guest speaker on Dec. 15.

“Every dollar we get from the national opioid settlement, I'm going to try to get to hiring police officers. Getting a division set up in (the Guam Police Department) for those meth sniffing dogs and approach it that way,” Moylan added at the time.

Some discussion on eligible funding uses took place during Wednesday's council meeting, with Camacho stating that every agreement and source of funding available to the council has limitations imposed through settlement agreements.

“They all have to be used, by court decree, for opioid use. So they've broken it down to core strategies, which are the priority. And then schedule B strategies,” Camacho said.

Examples of core strategies include expanding the availability of Naloxone, a drug used to counter opioid overdose; medication-assisted treatment; and expansions of warm handoff programs, according to Camacho.

Schedule B strategies are broader and are broken up into treatment, prevention and other strategies.

“The other strategies talks about first responders leadership planning, coordination, training and research. So I just wanted to, again, explain that we got the approved uses from the court settlements. And then there are also conditions imposed by Guam law that entrust the council to prioritize how these funds are going to be used,” Camacho said.

Nishihira, who heads the Consumer Protection Division at the OAG, stated that it was important that the council comply with priorities when awarding funding.

The OAG has to report on, and will be audited on, funding usage. Incoming funding from settlements may be foreclosed or held back if conditions are not met, or, in the worst case scenario, funding would have to be repaid if used on an unauthorized program, Nishihira said.

Some states have asked an administrator of funds if programs they are considering would be approved, the deputy AG added.

“If you deal with grants, you understand that you're kind of asking the grantor. Very similar in this way, to kind of protect you when you go through the audit process, 'Hey look, we weren't sure. So we asked the administrator and the administrator had approved for this particular use,'” Nishihira said.