Opioid settlement payment expected in next few weeks, says AG Camacho

Guam is expected to receive another $1 million from opioid settlement payments soon, bumping up the previously established settlement trust fund to $1.4 million in the next few weeks. And with the money in tow, an advisory council is now expected to begin planning how to spend the funds on substance abuse and treatment initiatives, according to Attorney General Leevin Camacho.

The AG was invited to speak Tuesday afternoon before the Rotary Club of Tumon Bay about his office's collection efforts. A large part of the presentation focused on opioid settlement moneys and how they would be used.

"Treatment and rehab is an essential component of addressing our drug problem," Camacho said. "I was going to say drugs are a public safety issue, but they also are a public health issue."

The Office of the Attorney General has made it a practice to take part in national litigation against opioid manufacturers and distributors, which has resulted in monetary awards for the island.

A total of $12 million has been secured so far by the OAG, according to Camacho.

The first settlement payment amounted to nearly $280,000 for Guam as part of a $573 million multistate settlement with McKinsey & Co., one of the largest consulting firms for Purdue Pharma and other opioid companies.

About $100,000 of the Guam settlement went to support the Residential Substance Abuse Treatment Program, a program intended for prison inmates who are six to 12 months away from completing their sentences. Some of the money went to substance abuse recovery providers.

But nearly all of the $12 million comes from the $11.8 million Guam will receive out of a $26 billion national opioid settlement with pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson and three of the largest pharmaceutical distributors in the country - Cardinal Health, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen. The settlement was announced in July 2021, with funding to come to Guam over a period of years.

Camacho said about $460,000 already is in the trust fund created by the Opioid Prevention and Treatment Act. This local law was enacted in December 2021 and created the fund, as well as an advisory council to determine spending.

A consent judgment has been received for another $1 million payment into the fund, according to Camacho.

"In the next few weeks, we will have $1.4 million in the opioid trust account," he added.

The funds are to address opioid abuse, as well as co-occurring substance use disorders and mental health issues, so it does capture "a broader category" of people, according to Camacho. Data still needs to be gathered on opioid abuse in Guam, but the main illegal drug on island has been methamphetamine.

The advisory council held an inaugural meeting in April, but now that funding will be available, Camacho said the council will start developing a plan. The AG added that a new project coordinator, special assistant Karina Quito, has prepared a plan that looks into services available for those undergoing substance abuse treatment.

"In the past, if you had drugs, we'll lock you up and that's where you're going to get the treatment. You'll get them in prison. And that's why we're in the situation we're in. Those policies don't work. Most of the cases – we have 300 or so drug cases we file – most of them are residue cases. Most of them are small amounts (of drugs)," Camacho said, adding that the advisory council is intended to support current programs, but it also has an opportunity to transform the way Guam services those dealing with drug addiction and mental health issues.

'A complicated question'

Camacho also addressed a question from a Rotary Club member regarding high-profile drug cases and the prosecution of cases. The AG said a 2018 case determined that double jeopardy applies to federal and local prosecution in the territories. Double jeopardy refers to the clause in the Fifth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution that bars anyone from being prosecuted twice for the same crime.

"We are the only place in the country where, if you are caught with meth, and you are prosecuted locally, the federal government cannot prosecute you," Camacho said. "We have an issue on Guam where the defendant who is smuggling drugs into Guam through the mail, ... it's federal jurisdiction, potentially federal investigation. What people don't understand is we don't get those reports typically very early on."

He also laid out the complexities of handling a criminal issue that has overlap with the federal government.

"If we were to prosecute those cases, we would now not be able to pursue them federally. And the penalty, for methamphetamine in particular, is much stiffer on the federal side. ... This is the kind of coordination we need with the federal government. But we see it. We are aware. ... Our (postal) inspectors are doing a great job intercepting as much drugs as they can. But why aren't you seeing it on the local side? It's a complicated question," Camacho added, further stating that a federal investigation at inception would require a referral to the OAG for prosecution, and federal authorities are more likely to keep the case because federal penalties can be steeper.