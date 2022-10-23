A measure seeking to impose new minimum sentencing requirements for criminal sexual conduct offenders saw opposition Tuesday due to its "cookie cutter approach" to sanctions and concerns that it doesn't actually solve systemic issues.

Bill 272-36, authored by Sen. James Moylan, would impose 25-year minimum sentences for criminal sexual conduct offenses regardless of whether the offense is in the first-, second- or third-degree. For fourth-degree offenses, the bill imposes a minimum of 15 years and a maximum of 25 years.

Guam law already imposes minimum sentences, but these are reserved for first-degree criminal sexual conduct or repeat offenders. For first-degree criminal sexual conduct, the minimum sentence is 15 years. Repeat offenders convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct receive 25 years minimum imprisonment.

There are no statutory minimum sentences for first-time second-, third- and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct convictions in current law, but repeat sex offenders convicted of second-degree criminal sexual conduct get at least 15 years, while a repeat offender convicted of third-degree criminal sexual conduct will get at least 10 years. There are no minimum sentences for fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct but offenses against victims younger than 18 years old are always considered third-degree felonies. Otherwise, first-time fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct is considered a misdemeanor.

Bill 272 argues a stronger message needs to be sent to criminal sexual conduct offenders, particularly with the minimum time served for certain crimes, stating that there has been an increase in criminal sexual conduct cases, specifically against minors.

But John Morrison, a local attorney and deputy director for the Public Defender Service Corp., said Bill 272 appeared to be "somewhat of a cookie-cutter approach" to sentencing, which assumed the minimum jail time would be appropriate for all cases.

"I don't believe that is the case or that there is really any data that suggests that it is. I understand the motivation of thinking that these crimes all rise to a level where people need to face a serious sentence, but I think this is misguided in that respect," Morrison said.

"I wouldn't expect that this is going to change what the true outcomes are because if the police and the attorney general are saying, 'My issue with the case was that the minor victim recanted because what they said wasn't true or they realized that (their) uncle is going to go to prison for 25 years,' and that's really not what (their) intention here was, this is not truly going to fix any of that," Morrison added.

There are ways the Legislature could assist in those matters, particularly in funding for qualified experts who interview child victims, according to the deputy director. Morrison also noted that in a past roundtable hearing, the Department of Corrections and parole officials indicated there is a problem getting sex offenders treatment while in custody.

They suggested it should be the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center to do the evaluations and treatments, and there is currently no way to get someone transported from DOC to GBHWC to attend treatment. There is also a lack of qualified treatment providers, Morrison said.

"I think Guam has some of the strictest CSC sentences in the nation actually. The real issue I think came from that roundtable discussion, that some of the stakeholders and this (bill) doesn't solve any of them. In that there's problems solving these types of cases, having qualified people to investigate them and interview child witnesses, and once the offender is in custody, offering them appropriate treatment quickly ... and sustaining it," Morrison said.

The Judiciary of Guam, without expressing support or opposition, levied concerns with Bill 272.

"The judiciary is always concerned when laws impose minimum sentences for those found guilty of criminal offense because such minimums limit the discretion of sentencing judicial officer who is in the best position to assess the factual circumstances surrounding crime," Speaker Therese Terlaje read out from written testimony.

The judiciary also stated that Bill 272 may result in significant fiscal impacts.

"Constitutionally, every indigent defendant is entitled to a lawyer ... paid for by the judiciary under the Supreme Court of Guam indigent defense rule. The rule sets caps for court-appointed attorneys' fees in criminal sexual conduct cases. The amendments in Bill 272 would result in an increase to the applicable court-appointed caps in second-, third- and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct cases," Terlaje read further from the judiciary's written testimony.

Moylan released a statement following the public hearing, stating that Bill 272 is intended to support victims and not those convicted of the crime.

"I appreciate the comments of attorney John Morrison of the Public Defender's Office, whose office tends to defend a certain percentage of those charged with CSC crimes. His points on how many victims fear coming out to testify, or other factors which create challenges which CSC cases are valid, and I respect his professional perspective and experience. However, in my opinion, even if half, or even a quarter of the victims do indeed have the courage to testify against their perpetrators, where is the justice if plea deals result in punishments which don’t fit the crime," Moylan stated.

The senator also said he was "a bit disturbed" by a colleague indicating that she did not support the bill.

"I am certain there are other members of the legislative body who have the heart and agree that we need to find ways to help victims seek justice, and not just be all about the rights of those convicted of the crime," Moylan stated, adding that he would discuss ways to improve the bill with professionals without wavering from its intent.

Moylan did not name the colleague, but Sen. Telo Taitague was the one that stated she did not support the legislation. Following Moylan's release, Taitague issued her own statement responding to the senator.

"I will not sit idle and allow Sen. Moylan to insinuate that my argument for a better prepared Bill 272 somehow equates to supporting the rights of perpetrators over the rights of victims," Taitague stated. "Whether it’s funding more video security cameras in public areas to pushing for licensure requirements for private adoption companies, public safety has been front and center for me as a mother, daughter, and policymaker.”

"I didn’t expect Sen. Moylan to take discussions from this morning’s public hearing personally and I’m now much more concerned that he may not only lack the wherewithal to include victims and their families, law enforcement, and the legal community in discussions on these critical issues, he may not have the temperament to engage in a respectful exchange of ideas," Taitague added.