Opposition to stand your ground proposal

Editor's note: This is the first in a two-part series that covers Wednesday's public hearing on Bill 12-36.

"What is happening that would make you want to push such a law?" Agnes Matanane told lawmakers at a public hearing in opposition to a bill that would create a "stand your ground provision" in Guam law.

Matanane's son, Joseph Michael Matanane Zamora, was killed in 2020. The shooter called on the existing Castle Doctrine law in defense and a murder charge against him was later dropped.

People are using Castle Doctrine wrong, according to Matanane, who hoped lawmakers would "fix" the law instead of expand it.

"My son will probably never get the justice he is due, but if you push this law into existence, it will be much easier for people to get away with murder. And let me assure you, that blood doesn't wash away that easy. It will cause havoc on many lives," Matanane said.

Bill 12-36 would expand Guam's Castle Doctrine into a "stand your ground" law, as seen in some stateside jurisdictions.

Some testified in support of the measure, saying they should be able to defend themselves with out fear of prosecution.

Others opposed the bill, including members of social work groups and the Public Defender Service Corp. They said the bill would only harm abuse victims and minorities, and is not needed considering what's already in the books.

Under the current Castle Doctrine, a person is presumed to have held a reasonable fear of peril, death or serious bodily injury when using deadly force in specific circumstances.

Bill 12 would allow the use deadly force if it is believed necessary for protection and one is somewhere they have the right to be, regardless of location. Current law applies this exemption only in one's home, place of work or vehicle.

Attorney Phillip Tydingco, a former chief prosecutor, described Bill 12 as granting the right to "shoot first and ask questions later."

Tydingco said the "ugly truth" behind the bill is that it will likely impact minority groups in Guam.

That concern was shared by Jamela Santos, vice president for the Guam chapter of the National Association of Social Workers.

People of color have been disproportionately impacted by "stand your ground laws,” she said. And while it isn't known how that would translate to Guam, there is a risk that what is seen in the states would happen on island "especially with regard to implicit, ethnic and racial biases," Santos said.

"Our brothers and sisters throughout Micronesia are often stereotyped to exhibit dangerous, aggressive and criminal-like behavior," she added. "This is even more imperative when within the past few years, current events in the United States have pushed us ... to educate ourselves on the impacts of institutional racism, fear and how deep rooted stereotypes can lead to violence in our communities."

Self defense

Meanwhile, Rose Taitano stated that she relies on herself for protection in the event of a threat to herself or loved ones.

"Police presence is not immediately available or a guarantee," Taitano said through testimony read out by her daughter.

Taitano said current law is not enough as she also checks on her elderly mother, and her work includes late night calls and extended shifts, while her drive to work goes through isolated areas known for criminal activity.

"I ask that our senators do more to protect the rights of law abiding citizens and work to expand (the law)," Taitano said through her daughter.

Deborah Reyes said Bill 12 is not a gun law, but about the right to defend oneself.

"The reason why I support this bill is because, what if I'm taking a leisurely walk and I'm approached? What if I've exited the doors of my office and I'm in the parking lot and approached?" Reyes said, adding her concerns of prosecution and public scrutiny for having to defend herself, while also bearing the weight of having taken a life.

Morrison stated during his testimony that self defense as it currently exists has been a viable defense that's worked in the vast majority of cases.

"It's based on common sense and it's a justification defense. When it's truly justified, we don't really need additional standalone piece of law to codify it," Morrison said.