Guam, known for its tourism and U.S. military bases, also has the potential to become Asia's next data or financial hub because it has the connectivity technology, legal and political stability, and relatively low cost of doing business, according a webinar hosted by innovation and finance experts on Wednesday.

Although there are mixed views on whether it should be the government or the private sector leading economic diversification efforts, there's overall optimism on what Guam can become, beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guam's economic diversification was front and center of Wednesday's two-hour webinar sponsored by Docomo Pacific.

"Diversify Now: Growing our Economy in 2021" brought together experts, leaders, decision-makers and businesses.

Experts noted how new technologies, such as Docomo Pacific's 5G service, can be the catalyst for the creation of new and sustainable industries on Guam and other islands.

"I don't think a lot of people realize how much undersea fiber there is just within our region," said Sharon Cassidy, Docomo Pacific director of carrier wholesale. "And with this, it just allows us, Guam, so much more capacity and capabilities from an innovative perspective and being able to do things from our little location, which felt so remote but now really we are truly connected on end."

Another good thing about Guam, she said, is that there are multiple technology players, not just Docomo Pacific.

Next step: Market yourself

The next step is for Guam to market itself and reach out to international investors such as those doing business in Hong Kong, where the political instability is now scaring off businesses, according to Kenneth Choie, a University of Guam professor of practice in management.

"Guam can be more than just a military base or a vacation spot for Asians. There's a great potential for Guam," he told webinar participants. "Guam has a great potential to become an international financial center."

He spoke of Guam's connectivity, "rule of law," and low cost of doing business.

Franklin P. Arriola, CEO of Menhalom, also said Guam and the CNMI have the right conditions to attract "clean industries" like call centers and information technology that don't generate tons of waste products, as well as cybersecurity and data protection businesses.

Being "America in Asia," tax incentives, labor attractiveness, turnkey setup services, and infrastructure such as 5G technology are among Guam and the CNMI's assets, he said.

Guam can also make itself even "more enticing to international businesses" by reducing its corporate income tax and gross revenue tax rates, Choie said.

Choie, who taught finance at Sejong University in Seoul from 2010 to 2018, said the business sector should be taking the lead in economic diversification, and the government should be in a supporting role.

'Government should lead'

For Raya Bidshahri, founder and CEO of Awecademy, economic diversification should be led by the government with private sector collaboration.

The government sets the pace and standard, and great leadership is needed to inspire this, she said.

The Guam Visitors Bureau and the Guam Economic Development Authority have taken a keen interest in reaching out to investors in Hong Kong and other areas, but there's no update on where that effort has led.

Bidshahri's main presentation was on the role of "mindset" for exponential innovation.

"Often we believe that innovation comes down to skills or competencies, technology and funding. While all of those things are important, I've seen from my experience that one of the things that may hinder true innovation is often the way we think and the way we perceive the world," she said.

Risk-taking, optimism and critical thinking are important, she said, adding that outdated systems need to be mentally erased and then a new one built.

Digital transformation

Zaif Siddiqi, NTT Docomo executive director and global head of 5G, said if Guam takes in the right technologies, it has the great potential to bring in trillions of dollars to benefit various sectors.

The components of digital economy, he said, have to be supported by communications network, platforms and various services and technologies.

"That's how you create the economic boom, and that’s how you create new businesses," he said.

Digital transformation, he said, does not happen on its own, so it does not mean people will be losing their jobs.

"It has to come from imagination and creativity of people," he said, especially those at the top who need to be innovators.

Fuyumi Kuwabara presented on the use of 5G technology in health care.

Austin Shelton, director of the University of Guam's Center for Island Sustainability, said economic diversification must also always take into consideration "sustainability."

"Sustainability is not just about sacrifice anymore; it's about opportunity," he said, as he urged growing a "green economy" focused on local food production and elimination of waste.

Prior to 2020, economic diversification was already a buzzword on Guam but there's now more sense of urgency with the COVID-19 crisis crippling island tourism.

U.S. federal and military spending has been keeping the economy afloat amid a now nearly nonexistent tourism, but another economic engine is needed especially with the expiration of federal COVID-19 pandemic relief funds, experts said.

"By changing thoughts of who we are, recognizing the potential of who we are, especially the young people, what you think about is what you become essentially," Choie said. "If everybody thinks about a new identity, new potential for Guam, then I think we will become that."