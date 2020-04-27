Options in place for court clearance, traffic fines, child support

Access to certain services at the Judiciary of Guam remain limited, as the island remains in a public health emergency.

However, the local courts and the Office of the Attorney General have several options in place to assist those who need to make payments including traffic ticket fines and child support.

For those who need to make child support payments and do not have an electronic funds transfer in place, residents can email childsupport@oagguam.org or call 475-3360.

Those who need to pay traffic tickets and have other traffic-related inquiries, to include traffic clearances, can send an email to traffic@guamcourts.org.

Residents can get a court clearance electronically by emailing scog.records@guamcourts.org.

Court filings are also being accepted through the drop box located outside of the courthouse in Hagåtña.

Additionally, jurors who are required to call in for instructions daily can continue to do so. The number to call is 475-3131. All those who were summoned for jury duty in April will not have to appear this month.

Anyone without internet access can call 475-3449 for further guidance.