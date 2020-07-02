Options are being weighed to either scale back or cancel the primary elections because of limited races, which could save up to $365,000 in taxpayer funds during the pandemic, according to elected officials and private citizens.

Sen. Joe San Agustin on Wednesday night said as chairman of the legislative committee with oversight of elections, he's considering scaling back but not cancelling the primaries.

"If there are more than one candidate for an office within either party, there has to be a primary election. We cannot deprive people of their right to challenge an incumbent," San Agustin said.

Ron McNinch, associate professor of public administration at the University of Guam, said GovGuam "should cancel the primaries entirely this year."

"Let the delegate race get decided at the general election," he said.

One of the few contests is the Democrats' congressional delegate race between Del. Mike San Nicolas and former Del. Robert Underwood.

The Republicans only have Sen. Wil Castro to run for delegate, and he'll face either San Nicolas or Underwood in the general elections.

Guam Election Commission Executive Director Maria Pangelinan said any decision to cancel or scale back primary elections rests with the Legislature.

"The GEC will hold the primaries as required by law, unless the Legislature and the governor decide to amend the law," she said.

It costs $365,000 to conduct the primary elections, she said.

San Agustin acknowledges that some seats are uncontested, including the public auditor.

Not having a primary for this race this year will save about $50,000, San Agustin said.

At least four mayors and one vice mayor also do not have challengers from either within their own political party or from the other party.

There is also no need to hold a senatorial primary for the Democrats, San Agustin said.

The candidacy filings for senatorial Democrats went down from 16 to 15, after former Sen. Dennis Rodriguez Jr. declined his nomination by a committee. Rodriguez sent a July 1 letter sent to the Guam Election Commission, "respectfully and humbly declining the nomination."

Streamline

The Republican senatorial race has 16 potential candidates for 15 slots, so holding a primary is meant to eliminate only one person.

Republican Party of Guam Chairman Tony Ada said the GOP will reach out to the election commission and the Democratic Party of Guam to see what the options are, to either not hold the primaries at least for this year or "how to streamline" it.

Ada said the party is mindful of the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic impacts, as well as the low number of candidates running for the primaries.

Democratic Party of Guam secretary Jennifer Dulla said she's trying to get a hold of the party chairwoman for comment. As of 7 p.m. Wednesday, there was no response from the party.

Sen. Therese Terlaje, a Democrat, said she supports eliminating the senatorial primary this year to save money and to reduce the risk of the spread of COVID-19.

"I have asked the chairman of the committee on elections to consider that for this year only, especially in light of the number of candidates," Terlaje said.

'Hopefully, common sense will prevail'

Rodriguez, who declined a committee's nomination for him to run again as senator, said he is "so humbled and thankful for the nomination."

But he said he wants to give way to other individuals whom he said "should be given the opportunity to serve."

Rodriguez thinks "senators should take a hard look" at the possibility of cancelling the primaries this year because of the pandemic and the limited races.

The funds to hold primary elections, he said, could go a long way in giving assistance to people who have been without a paycheck since March because of the pandemic.

"We've seen that when something is of interest to senators, they will move mountains to deal with it. I believe they should look at this as an important matter. Hopefully, common sense will prevail," Rodriguez said.

He said the primaries are the functions of the political parties and whether they should continue to be paid for by taxpayer funds has been discussed numerous times.

Rodriguez declining the nomination brings to 94 the potential candidates for the primaries.

However, this number could still drop if the GEC, after its review, determines that the filers did not meet all the requirements to become candidates.

Election commissioners will ratify the candidacy filings on Friday, and this process will determine who the official candidates for the primary elections will be.

Mayoral races

McNinch said for the various mayoral races, "the parties should either hold caucuses or let the general election decide."

"The CNMI has governor races with four to five candidates all the time. Holding a multi-candidate mayors' race should not be a big deal," he said.

McNinch said the Organic Act of Guam only specifies general elections or a runoff in a gubernatorial race if no one gets 50% plus one of the votes.

"Primaries are not required," he said. But Guam law requires primary elections.

McNinch said the issue he is concerned about is crossovers or crossover voting. In 1998, he said, 95% voted Democrat in the primary and 5% voted Republican.

"Over 42% voted Republican in the 1998 general election. It is nonsense to hold a partisan election at the primary given these factors," he said.