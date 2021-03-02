Dr. James Anglim, an optometrist, recently joined FHP Vision Center from New Jersey, the clinic announced Monday.

Anglim earned his doctor of optometry at State University of New York, and his bachelor’s of arts in history at Rutgers University.

He operated an independent optometric practice, for more than 20 years, that provided primary care optometry and contact lenses services with an emphasis on medical eye care.

“FHP Vision Center welcomes Dr. Anglim,” said Rose Grino, health care delivery administrator, in a press release. “His experience and depth of knowledge in primary care optometry will be a great addition to the clinic’s eye care treatment and services.”

Anglim is affiliated with the American Optometric Association and he is also a veteran in the Army National Guard.