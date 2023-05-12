Oral arguments in the Supreme Court of Guam case regarding the validity of the island's currently defunct abortion ban were supposed to commence Wednesday. However, the court pushed the date back to May 24, as the governor's office was given an extension to file its reply brief in the case.

A consolidated reply came Monday, in which the governor responded to a number of arguments found in briefs from the Office of the Attorney General and amicus curiae briefs, or briefs from interested parties.

These issues include jurisdiction matters, whether the Legislature exceeded its authority in passing the ban and if the ban is now void and cannot be revived, as well as the governor's objections to a court-ordered referendum as contemplated in the abortion ban.

The case is a request by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero for declaratory judgment relative to the validity and enforceability of Public Law 20-134, Guam's old abortion ban.

The governor initially submitted three questions for the Guam Supreme Court to consider, but the court settled on two - whether the Legislature had the authority to pass the abortion ban more than 30 years ago, and if the ban was repealed by implication through subsequent laws.

The ban is currently under an injunction, meaning it cannot be enforced. But Attorney General Douglas Moylan is seeking to lift that injunction through the federal courts.

For the local case, the Supreme Court of Guam had invited interested parties to submit amicus briefs, and invited the Guam Legislature to participate as a respondent in the case as well.

The AG not only opposes the governor's arguments regarding the validity of the abortion ban, but has motioned to dismiss the petition entirely.

The Legislature; lawyers representing Dr. William Freeman, who was the last abortion provider on Guam, and other interested parties; former senator and current talk show host Robert Klitzkie; and blogger Timothy Rohr have all submitted amicus briefs.

The governor's office stated in the reply brief that the Legislature and the AG argue against finding P.L. 20-134 void ab initio, or void from the beginning, even after it is found inorganic.

The Organic Act of Guam, the supreme law on Guam, expressly prohibits the Legislature from passing laws that conflict with it or other federal laws applicable to Guam, and these restrictions must be given effect so as not to be rendered superfluous, the governor's reply stated.

P.L. 20-134 was challenged almost immediately after enactment and was held unconstitutional at the time, about 30 years ago. That resulted in the injunction now on the law.

The governor's lawyers state that the AG and the Legislature urge the Guam Supreme Court to find that it should merely enjoin enforcement of legislation "held to violate the Organic Act" instead of finding it void from the beginning. But to hold that an inorganic law was nonetheless duly passed would disregard the Organic Act limitations on the Legislature as superfluous, the reply stated.

The governor's office also argued that prior findings that the ban violated First and Fourteenth Amendment rights rendered the law void ab initio, and that inorganic legislation cannot be revived by a change in statutory or decision law.

The reason that the old ban is now the subject of legal dispute is due to last year's decision out of the U.S. Supreme Court, which removed constitutional protections for abortion in the United States. That allowed individual states to enact or enforce abortion bans.

The governor's office states that the decision launched efforts nationally to vacate injunctions imposed on anti-abortion laws, but argued that just because the national law had changed on abortion, that doesn't mean that Guam's abortion ban is fixed of its core inorganic issues.

"However, because Guam's Organic Act provides that the legislative power only extends to subjects not inconsistent with the Organic Act, the impact of Dobbs on the legal status of P.L. 20-134 is greatly simplified. Because the legislative power is conditioned on consistency with the Organic Act, a change in law that would have rendered a prior enactment consistent with the Organic Act, had it been in effect at the time of such enactment, does not cure the enactment's original Organic Act defect," the governor's office stated.

Voter referendum

In his own brief, the AG urged the Guam Supreme Court to order a voter referendum, as envisioned in P.L. 20-134. The ban contained a provision, granting voters the opportunity to decide whether the ban should stay. But the law identifies a general election year that has long since passed.

The governor's office argued that Moylan's request is outside the scope of issues before the court and the court should not order a referendum. Moreover, because the date in the ban has passed, the court would have to rewrite the legislation if it ordered a referendum, the governor's office stated, citing a decision that the court's job is to interpret law, not "weave a more desirable legislative scheme."

Finally, the governor's office stated, P.L. 20-134 provides that until such time the referendum is accomplished, the ban would remain in effect.

"Though respondent Moylan has offered to 'exercise prosecutorial discretion,' and not prosecute women who seek abortions until the proposed referendum occurs, ... ordering the referendum to proceed would also allow this legislation to continue without adjudication of its organicity, which is properly before the court in this matter," the governor's office stated.

While legal battles play out in the local and federal courts, two bills have been introduced that would expand abortion rights and access on Guam. One, Bill 106-37, would do so through a legislative submission, allowing voters to decide if it should become law. The other, Bill 111-37, would simply enact the provisions into law.