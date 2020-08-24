Order prohibits exercising at beaches, parks

With the exception of fishing for food, residents could face criminal charges if they are caught at local beaches or parks.

Executive Order 2020-28, which went into effect at noon Friday, shut down nonessential businesses and stopped face-to-face interactions for government agencies. It also closed all parks and beaches.

Over the weekend, there was confusion and a bit of anger from local residents over the lockdown and, in particular, the closure of beaches and parks, which many residents frequent to walk, run, bike or engage in other forms of exercise.

Bob Klitzkie, retired judge, former senator and now host of the "Tall Tales" radio talk show, said if there were a limit on the number of people who could go to a beach or park, that could be argued as something that falls within the governor's emergency powers, considering the public health emergency is dealing with an infectious respiratory disease.

"When I'm all by myself, the risk of me communicating the disease to anybody else is zero," Klitzkie said.

He pointed out Title 10 Guam Code Annotated Chapter 19 subsection 19502 (d) (2), which gives the governor the power to "control, or limit ingress and egress, to and from, any stricken or threatened public area, the movement of persons within the area, and the occupancy of premises therein, if such action is reasonable and necessary to respond to the public health emergency."

"Under the governor's statutory authority, it's really a reach to prohibit a person from going to a public beach," Klitzkie said. "What next? Maybe we won't be able to go into the ocean?"

Additionally, there was confusion over whether residents could exercise in public areas, such as Guam's roads.

One resident tweeted the governor: "Hi Governor Lou, am I allowed to ride on the road/run on the sidewalk of the main road?"

The governor replied: "While no citations will be issued to those running alongside the road or on sidewalks, we highly encourage people to exercise at home for one week during the 'Stay-at-Home' order."

Criminal trespass

A press release from Guam Police Department spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao stated that: "Anyone caught at any public parks or beaches for any reason may be arrested and prosecuted for criminal trespass."

According to the release, GPD "will work with the Department of Public Health and Social Services and the Office of the Attorney General to assure compliance through the duration of the 'stay-at-home' executive order."

"It is all of our responsibility to do our part to stop the spread of COVID-19 within the community by adhering to the 'stay-at-home' order," the release stated. GPD called on the community to "refrain from any social gatherings, wear a face mask, practice social distancing and wash your hands frequently."

There is an exception for people who are fishing to feed themselves and their families, according to Adelup press secretary Krystal Paco-San Agustin.

"Parks and beaches are closed for physical activity and mental health purposes," Paco-San Agustin said. "People can run/walk and/or bike if that's their transportation but bottom line, (the) governor asks that everyone stay at home. Work out at home or close to home, at least for this week."

Protest planned

On social media, there's a call to protest the lockdown and the restrictions that have been levied on the community and businesses.

The protest, "Give us back our freedoms! Stop unconstitutional behavior!" is planned for 4-6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Outrigger/DFS intersection in Tumon.

"Join us in a peaceful protest to tell our representatives to stop killing our economy and to highlight mental and emotional health," organizers state in the flyer announcing the protest.

"Let's support social distancing over social isolation. Let's find a better way to live with COVID-19, instead of denying us healthy ways to improve our mental and emotional health. Let's help our small businesses live through this pandemic instead of watching them suffer."

Thomas Peinhopf, who owns Livehouse, a bar in Tumon, said he plans to join the protest. With the exception of a few weeks when it was allowed to open with a limited capacity, his bar has been closed since the start of the pandemic emergency in March.

"We've accepted all of the decisions, so far. And I'm not political – I don't care about Republican or Democrat – all I want is to make a living, earn money, support my employees," Peinhopf said. "My people call me every day and ask 'Boss, do you have some money?' And I don't have any money. ... What can I do?"

He added, "Who knows what's going to happen? I might have to move off Guam to find a way to make a living, so, yes, I'm going to support this protest. I think it's time to protest before it's too late."