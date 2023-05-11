Ordot dump water leaks may be affecting leachate volumes

Several leaks in Guam Waterworks Authority waterlines may have been the cause of increased leachate at the Ordot dump following its closure.

Parties involved in the closure of Ordot dump appeared Wednesday morning in the District Court of Guam to discuss a joint status report filed last week, which involved details about an investigation into the increased volumes of leachate.

A point of discussion was related to the Guam Solid Waste Authority discovering there may have been potential leaks near the facility, which prompted an investigation by GWA. Waterworks confirmed there were "several leaks in lateral lines connected to the GWA distribution waterline located along the north side of Dero Road," the report stated, adding GWA repaired the leaks in December.

Chris Lund, the vice president of Gershman, Brickner & Bratton Inc., the receiver of the dump, explained to Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood that there had been a "substantial decrease" in the volume of leachate in the first three months of this year compared to the first three months of last year, even with more precipitation this year compared to last year.

The highest percentage of change comes from the month of March between the two years. In 2022, there was an average of 2.7 million gallons of leachate per day with 2.24 inches of rain in that month. After the leak was repaired this year, the leachate in March 2023 went down to 670,000 gallons per day, a 75% decrease, despite there being 4.91 inches of rain.

"That's very significant, ... very substantial," Tydingco-Gatewood said.

The report clarified there was not enough data to confirm the causal relationship.

Rate reduction

In light of the statistics showing the leaks may have led to increased volumes collected and weaker leachate, Irvin Slike, GSWA general manager, said he has been in discussion with Miguel Bordallo, GWA general manager, about a reduced rate for the disposal of the leachate.

Slike said he's willing to agree to a reduction in cost but needs to know how much will be reduced. Since first bringing the issue to Bordallo's attention in October last year, Slike hasn't heard back and stated GWA is still in the process of conducting a study of the leachate.

Tydingco-Gatewood, while taking into consideration Gershman, Brickner & Bratton is pushing to end the receivership within the next year, urged Slike and GSWA to be aggressive in working with GWA.

This led to other parties chiming in with suggestions on how the process can be expedited, one of which included GWA being ordered by the court to address the issues.

"I could order that, but I would rather they meet with (GSWA) on a more aggressive basis and try and figure out, to the extent that they can, how they can resolve this, rather than go through a long process," Tydingco-Gatewood said.