Organization seeks 50-year lease for Ypao Point property

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero told members of Inadahen I Lina'la Kotturan CHamoru that she would instruct her legal counsel to look into how best to move forward with helping the organization obtain a 50-year cultural lease for property at Ypao Point, according to representative Monica Guzman.

"We also have legal counsel that recently got on board that will assist us. ... We do know that the property has been designated by law as a site for a CHamoru cultural center, and we just want to work closely with the commission because I think we both look forward and have the same goals in mind," Guzman told members of the Chamorro Land Trust Commission during a meeting on Dec. 28, 2020.

According to CLTC administrative director Jack Hattig, the organization approached the trust with a request for the 50-year cultural lease but was informed that the trust did not have rules or regulations permitting that type of lease.

The parties discussed the options, which included seeking legislation authorizing the trust to enter into cultural leases, legislation specifically leasing the Ypao Point property to the organization, or working with the Department of Land Management, which is the only agency authorized to enter into cultural leases, Hattig said during the CLTC meeting.

While Guzman told commissioners that the organization is in receipt of grants that will, in part, help update a strategic plan for the use of the property, Hattig pointed out that the Ypao Point property is one of the most valuable properties under the commission's belt.

"So the concern will also be not only making sure they get a lease or license, but, ... what would be the benefit also of the trust," Hattig said. "That's something that the commission should really look at. That property value of the area. The potential property taxes that are to be paid, because nonprofit organizations are not exempt from paying property taxes. And really what we can do in kind ... because there's no price you can put on our culture. So what are we going to do to help us out?"

Hattig said perhaps development of the Ypao Point property could include incorporating an office for the CLTC, which could save the commission on rent costs. The trust missed an opportunity to potentially build infrastructure into the property, which it is still missing, through a project to resurface Chalan San Antonio, Hattig added.

"But now we have a new year, a new opportunity to reexamine the area, to see what partnerships we can get out of it, but to make sure the trust gets its fair share for the value of the property," Hattig said.

This is some of the "harder stuff" that needed to be tackled in the coming year, he added. Guzman said, by working together, the parties should come up with a plan beneficial for everyone.

Inadahen I Lina'la Kotturan CHamoru used to hold a license to use the property that was terminated by the previous CLTC board for noncompliance with specific conditions. The cultural organization has been able to access the Ypao Point property at the direction of the director, Guzman said, which allowed the organization to acquire the grants.