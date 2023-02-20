Organization seeks volunteers to battle kids’ food insecurity

Food insecurity among the island’s youth can be a real struggle faced each and every weekend. It’s an issue that one local nonprofit organization has taken on in an effort to spread awareness and ignite a community response to give youth one less thing to worry about — weekend hunger.

"I have talked with Harvest House and learned about foster care. One of the main reasons that children go into care in the first place is lack of food. I understand there’s other reasons, sometimes abuse and neglect. But I think that if we, as a community, to stop food insecurity, we are allowing children to stay in their home, have a full belly going to school on Monday, have one less worry so they can focus on their education,” Lori Marsh Marble, president and CEO of BeHeartfelt, told The Guam Daily Post.

Food insecurity impacts children's daily lives, affecting their ability to focus on schooling.

“I hear from everyone from administrators to office to school nurse, cafeteria, they all consistently say that they see children who are tired and hungry when they come to school on Monday. By midweek, when they’ve been able to receive more free meals in the morning and afternoon through the school, that they are prepared to get back to their school work,” she said.

The scenario plays out across the nation so often, Marble said, that one in every six children in the U.S. will experience food insecurity.

“We hear of this need and it’s not just on Guam, its nationwide throughout the states, they average about 1 in 6 kids will have food insecurity. So, the need is great. I would say, on the island, with just inflation and the cost of living, it’s becoming harder for families to be able to provide,” she said.

2-hour commitment

With this in mind, BeHeartfelt is calling out for volunteers to join in on the mission.

"We are going to be at Cost-U-Less in Harmon and Tamuning, promoting our meal pack program and asking for donations for food donation to feed kids on the weekend that would be hungry,” Marble said. "We do, we ask for two volunteers at each location and it’s a two-hour slot and what I added this time around, if people are interested in helping us load the truck at the end and just get the food ready to go to our food storage pantry. That muscle is actually a crucial part of the weekend being successful.”

Two hours each is all the time Be Heartfelt is asking from volunteers to staff the food drive location.

"We want to have a couple of volunteers at each location so that we are asking the people in the community to stop on by and to do some shopping and then drop off their donation. It would be two people for two hours at each location. We do it for three hours on Friday and on Saturday we do it for four hours,” she said.

Volunteers can sign up on the BeHeartfelt website.

"On our website, beheartfelt.com, we have a section that is the Cost-U-Less donation drive and through that it will link to (sign up) and so it has different times, the address, locations and then they can sign up and fill that slot and be able to see which slots are open and available and see what’s been taken,” she said.

Donations are also being accepted ahead of time, every Wednesday.

“Wednesday evenings at Calvary Baptist Church in Upper Tumon from 5:45 ... to 7:15, we are open and available for people to drop off donations and on our website we have a list of the different types of foods that we request to pack these meals for the kids. So they can know ahead of time what types of foods we are looking for,” she said.

BeHeartfelt began its meal pack program over a year ago, providing meals to middle school students. Now the program has expanded to include a couple of elementary schools.

“Now we are at seven schools - five middle schools and two elementary schools and that comes to 75 students a weekend. And I did the math because we feed them on Saturday and Sunday, breakfast and lunch. That’s four meals per kid a weekend, that's 300 meals a weekend we are already providing and that’s 1,200 meals a month,” she said.

The organization's goal is to feed at least 10 kids in each of the island’s 41 public schools.

“I personally would have hoped that we would have made it to more schools by now. I am really a go-getter, I see the need and I want to meet it. But one of the things I have had to realize is that this is a new program, it has not existed on the island until now and, so really getting the word out, …. being able to share the need and how this program works, my hope is that this year we will make some real strides in changing the amount of donations that come in, the volunteers, and that it just becomes a natural part of what the community does every week,” she said.