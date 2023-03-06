Organizations unite to combat stray animal population

Two organizations have merged in an effort to further address and combat the issue of stray animals on Guam.

The Boonie Flight Project, or BFP, and Guam Animals In Need, also known as GAIN, have united as one as of last month, according to BFP co-founder Lauren Cabrera.

BFP was founded in April 2021 by Cabrera and Kelsey Graupner. Since then, the organization has flown over 500 stray dogs to more than 32 states, raising awareness of the island's situation with unhoused animals. According to Cabrera, the organization will now operate under GAIN's nonprofit umbrella.

Moreover, Cabrera has gained the role of GAIN president moving forward.

“Our previous president, Cyrus Luhr, has done a tremendous amount of work over the years to improve animal welfare on Guam. I am thankful to continue working with him,” said Cabrera.

Luhr will continue to serve on the GAIN board of directors.

“It's very rewarding to have the opportunity to achieve something like this. Unfortunately, the plight of the animals on Guam is really heartbreaking,” Cabrera said. “You know, you just drive down the road and you see they’re suffering. I'm an animal lover and I understand the suffering of these animals is largely related to overpopulation.”

The organizations have joined forces with the intention of bringing about lasting change and using humane population management measures to lessen the number of stray animals on the island, she said.