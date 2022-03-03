Dozens have rallied to offer help to the owners of Oriental Kitchen restaurant in Mangilao.

“It’s heartwarming to see the integrity and love of the community from Mangilao and the surrounding communities that bring to us in such a difficult time,” said Bay Zhang, owner.

The restaurant was devasted a week ago following a reported explosion and fire. The cause remains under investigation, according to the Guam Fire Department.

“We are still in shock and trying to put back all the pieces together," he said.

The impact of the blast caused portions of the building’s walls to collapse and items inside were disheveled.

Zhang said they got the go-ahead from fire investigators to move forward with demolishing the building, which has been a staple in the central village for decades.

“Currently, the area is taped off and coned off. We ask the public to stay away from it for their own safety, as Oriental Kitchen cannot be liable for unauthorized entry into the closed-off area,” he said, as efforts are underway to build a perimeter wall ahead of demolition.

As the owners come to terms with losing their family business, Zhang reflected on the moments they shared with customers over the years and how he is grateful for the response of the island.

“We are very pleased to have been a part of our Guamanian community for the past 40 years and to many of our regular customers. They are generational customers whose families grew up with our food such as the kimchi noodles, chopped steak, fried chicken and lechon. We want to thank the community for the support throughout the years,” he said.

In the past week, his business received support from Linden Wholesale, Micronesian Brokers Inc., UMS Heavy Equipment Rental, GTA, Docomo, Pacific Waste System, Takagi & Associates Inc, Rick Construction, TakeCare Insurance, Hawaiian Rock Products, Arluis Wedding Guam, Community First Guam Federal Credit Union and various agencies in the government of Guam.

”We were also in touch with the Mangilao mayor (Allan Ungacta) who constantly provides updates and went out of his way to help in any way he can,” Zhang said. “Especially now, Oriental Kitchen is very touched by the generous and gracious kind actions that many of our business partners who went out of their way to offer support and their amazing team leaders who have reminded me that it’s during the worst times of your life that you will get to see the true colors of the people who say they care for you.”

When asked if they have plans to rebuild or start back up at a temporary location to continue serving their beloved dishes, Zhang said, “That is something that I am uncertain of at the moment. We’ve learned so far that it takes a long time with permitting and new regulations. So, there is a lot of uncertainty.”