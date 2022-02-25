The owners of a restaurant in Mangilao that had become a staple for the island over the past few decades are left picking up the pieces after an explosion and fire occurred just before midnight Wednesday.

"I am totally shocked," said Bay Zhang, one of the owners of Oriental Kitchen, who spoke with fire investigators the morning after the incident.

Portions of the building's walls were blown out and debris from the restaurant was scattered throughout the parking lot and onto the street.

Zhang said his parents started the business before he was born.

He was still reeling from the aftermath of seeing his family's restaurant destroyed.

Mangilao residents said the explosion could be heard from more than half a mile away.

Those who live nearby told The Guam Daily Post they heard a big boom.

"I was very concerned knowing there's a gas station next to it and several homes behind them," said Mangilao Mayor Allan Ungacta, who said the restaurant has been in his village since at least the 1980s. "We are very saddened to know that this happened."

No injuries were reported.

Investigators with the Guam Fire Department spent Thursday morning at the scene and are looking into the cause of the explosion.

The owners were told by fire officials the debris would have to be cleaned up and the building would have to be demolished or boarded up for safety reasons.