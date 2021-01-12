When Tiyan High School Principal Sophia Duenas asked a room of parents and students if they were confident about returning to school ahead of an orientation meeting Monday morning, virtually no one raised their hand.

"Maybe two (did). I think it's all the unknown," Duenas said as she waited about two more minutes to begin the meeting.

Following teacher and staff training sessions last week, all GDOE schools are holding student and parent orientation this week in preparation for the return of in-person instruction by Jan. 19.

Most schools will hold face-to-face classes on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Three schools will hold traditional classes from Tuesday through Thursday.

Parents and students at Tiyan High School on Monday toured the facility, seeing how common areas will be handled and how student traffic will be directed.

Jenaia Kaai was one of the Tiyan High parents who did not raise her hand Monday morning. She has two children attending the school, one a senior and the other a sophomore.

"I've kept my kids safe for almost a year, and bringing them back here it just causes a lot of anxiety and worry," Kaai said, as she explained that her family also includes elderly members and some with underlying conditions – people who are most vulnerable to COVID-19.

It was her children who decided that they were ready to return to traditional classrooms. Kaai said she supported them, and that returning to in-person classes might help with issues from being stuck at home, but also that she wouldn't know how her children felt for sure until they were back home after the orientation.

Kaai's children have largely been learning online, but their mother said she has her concerns with the learning model.

"For me, I don't like it cause I feel like they're not being taught. Some classes they're just given the assignment. Some of the teachers I don't feel are teaching, it seems like some are just putting up videos. Some if it's not full-on available, like what you would get in a classroom setting," Kaai said.

With one child in her senior year, Kaai said she hoped her daughter's momentum would continue.

"She'll be graduating, but I just don't how much mentally that – just from being on the computer, it's not the same," Kaai said.

Rolando Jose, father of a sophomore at Tiyan High, said he was confident about the return to school.

"I think they got it down, as far as the sanitation and the necessary precautions. ... We're moving in the right direction," Jose said.

While he believed success with distance learning would depend on the student, Jose said he preferred in-person instruction.

"If it closes down again, obviously (my child) has to go back to online and he was doing pretty good," Jose said. "At first of course ... it was a learning curve for a lot of us, even as parents."

Guam Department of Education Superintendent Jon Fernandez has publicly expressed concerns with how education is progressing under distance learning, which the department had to utilize exclusively under earlier restrictions due to spikes in COVID-19 cases.

Despite some concerns with online learning, hard copy distribution has been the most problematic, according to education officials, due to the lack of interaction with teachers. GDOE plans to phase out the hard copy model as it distributes laptops and procures internet services for students in need.

At Tiyan High School, hard copies will be phased out completely by mid-February, according to the principal. The last hard copy lesson distribution will be on Jan. 29 and the last day the school will receive the assignments is Feb. 12.

"After that, everything will be face-to-face or online. Should we have a rolling closure after Jan. 29 ... you should already be online," Duenas said. "During the time that you're here, teachers will be teaching you how to use Google classrooms."