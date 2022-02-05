Orsini resigns; Adelup: OPA report 'troubling'

Cecil "Buddy" Orsini resigned as executive director of the Guam Contractors Licensing Board at Adelup's request, after the Office of Public Accountability released a procurement decision detailing Orsini's alleged involvement in contractor "fraud" and "misconduct."

The contractor, JMI-Edison, on Friday said it will elevate its procurement protest to the Superior Court of Guam "so that OPA's gross errors can be addressed."

Orsini's resignation was effective Thursday, according to Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor's director of communications.

That's the same day the OPA decision came out dismissing JMI-Edison's procurement protest appeal, and the same day the governor's acting chief of staff, Alice Taijeron, asked for Orsini's resignation.

The report from OPA is "troubling," Paco-San Agustin said.

"The Guam Contractors Licensing Board must have the confidence of the community in order for it to perform its job. Because that confidence is in question, on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, the acting chief of staff, Alice Taijeron, had asked for Mr. Orsini’s resignation," Paco-San Agustin said.

The administration, she said, expects the CLB will convene to address this matter and act accordingly. Orsini didn't respond to calls and emails as of press time.

Airport procurement

Orsini helped JMI-Edison in its protest appeal with OPA on a planned award of the Guam International Airport Authority's baggage handling system contract to Menzies Aviation, according to the OPA report.

Orsini did so without the concurrence of the four members of the CLB, the OPA report said.

JMI-Edison filed a protest appeal with OPA, saying Menzies was not a responsible bidder because it lacked a contractor's license issued by the Contractors Licensing Board.

Based on the OPA report, JMI-Edison asked for, and obtained, a document from Orsini that JMI-Edison later used to bolster its appeal that Menzies wasn't a responsible bidder because it lacked a contractor's license.

Only JMI-Edison and Menzies responded to GIAA's request for proposals for the baggage handling system. GIAA selected Menzies as the highest-ranked offeror, and JMI-Edison filed its protest with GIAA.

GIAA denied JMI-Edison's protest, so JMI-Edison elevated its protest to OPA.

The procurement protest stops any planned contract award until the protest has been resolved.

Contractor calls allegation 'wrong'

JMI-Edison issued a press release on Friday, noting GIAA's "contractor manipulated the OPA into believing that wrongdoing had occurred, and that JMI had somehow perpetrated a fraud since the CLB adopted JMI's proposed findings."

"That allegation was not only wrong, it stands as an insult to the hardworking men and women of the CLB team that do the unheralded work of making sure that only licensed and reputable contractors perform work for consumers on Guam," JMI-Edison President Ed Ilao said in a statement sent to The Guam Daily Post.

Ilao said JMI-Edison's lawyers were never provided the opportunity to correct the record.

"That matter will now be moving on to the Superior Court of Guam so that the OPA's gross errors can be addressed," Ilao stated.

He said the OPA allegation is also "hurtful since the claim of fraud is based upon the friendly use of the word 'bro' in our open communications with the CLB executive director - a fellow Guamanian of Filipino descent."

"The OPA unfortunately dismissed the appeal without taking any evidence on my use of the word 'bro,' or investigating the adoption of the proposed findings by the CLB, or dealing with the merits of the fact that an unlicensed contractor is poised to continue to work at GIAA," Ilao said.

Here's the content of Ilao's email to Orsini:

"Bro,

We will be having a motion hearing before the OPA on Dec 27th. Last day to file documents is on Dec 23. Would it be possible for CLB Investigations section to be able to sign at least the attached sample letter by Dec 22nd? This will really help our case ... "

'Bro helping out another bro'

According to the OPA report, Ilao emailed Orsini on Dec. 13, 2021, addressing him as "Bro," before asking whether CLB's investigations unit could sign a "findings and decisions" document, a sample of which was attached to the email.

The attached letter, according to OPA, stated that CLB had determined that Menzies required a contractor's license to perform the scope of work in the airport procurement.

After receiving JMI-Edison's email and without consulting the CLB, Orsini issued on Dec. 22, 2021, a document, on CLB letterhead, with the same content provided by JMI-Edison's Ilao that Menzies needed a contractor's license, OPA said.

Public Auditor Benjamin Cruz said the CLB director shall act only with the advice and consent of the board.

Cruz said JMI-Edison has not submitted evidence which would suggest that the CLB board voted to authorize the issuance of the "Findings and Decisions" document, which JMI-Edison requested.

"As such, the document represents a fraud on this tribunal, in that it purports to be official 'findings and decisions,' when it really is just a bro helping out another bro," the public auditor wrote.

Cruz, in his decision dismissing JMI-Edison's protest appeal, also cited JMI-Edison's lack of understanding or remorse for its misconduct.

The public auditor said OPA's jurisdiction over procurement appeals is to be used to promote the integrity of the procurement process.

"Implicit in that grant of jurisdiction is the authority to dismiss an appeal for misconduct which jeopardizes the integrity of the procurement process," Cruz wrote.

The public auditor said JMI-Edison's "misconduct" of submitting the Findings and Decisions document as purported independent, neutral "findings" by the CLB, given its provenance, was "deliberate and egregious."

"The ability of JMI to call on a 'bro' at the CLB to reiterate JMI’s desired 'findings' to help its case herein raises troubling questions as to the probity and reliability of any findings from the CLB," the public auditor wrote.