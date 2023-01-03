A crane-related death at Guam's commercial port has led the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to urge employers in Guam and in surrounding areas of the region to "enhance safety measures to protect workers against crane hazards."

On Nov. 25, 2022, the Guam Fire Department and rescue units responded to a report of an injured person on a gantry crane at the Jose D. Leon Guerrero Commercial Port in Piti.

The Port Authority of Guam later confirmed in its November 2022 newsletter that the man, Anthony Celis, a Guam Shipyard employee, had died during the incident.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

As OSHA continues to investigate the death, the agency urged employers in Guam, America Samoa and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands to follow safety measures to prevent future crane incidents.

"The most common crane hazards leading to serious injuries and fatalities include crane tip-overs, being struck by a crane, electrocutions, being caught in between a crane and other equipment or objects, falls from the equipment and unqualified operators," the U.S. Department of Labor stated in a press release.

Safety measures

USDOL officials provided the following list of safety measures that should be followed:

• Use your experience, knowledge and training to assess risks and follow crane procedures.

• Do not operate a crane or hoist that is damaged or has any actual or suspected mechanical or electrical malfunction.

• Do not attempt to lengthen wire rope or repair damaged wire rope.

• Do not use the wire rope, any part of the crane, hoist or the load block and hook as a ground for welding.

• Do not allow a welding electrode to touch the wire rope.

• Do not remove or obscure any warning labels on the crane or hoist.

• Do not walk under a suspended load or allow anyone to walk under a suspended load.

• Do not perform or allow anyone to perform any work on a suspended load that requires a worker to be positioned under the suspended load.

• Always use personal protective equipment, such as gloves, hard hats, hearing, foot and eye protection.