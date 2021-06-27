Other projects in line to help address drug addiction

While the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center celebrated the reopening of its intense detoxification unit last week, there are two other government projects intended to support drug treatment services on Guam.

While Guam Police Department, Guam Customs and Quarantine, and their local and federal law enforcement partners work on reducing the amount of drugs hitting Guam's streets, GBHWC and it's partners work to help people overcome their addictions, which also aims to reduce the demand, officials said.

One project that hopes to help people with their addiction is the construction of a permanent New Beginnings building.

New Beginnings is the drug and alcohol treatment branch of Behavioral Health. It currently operates out of a rented office in Hagåtña.

A space outside the GBHWC facility in Tamuning is being eyed as the new location of the permanent New Beginnings facility, although there have been suggestions to place it near the future sight of a new public hospital, the construction of which is a lead goal for the governor's administration.

GBHWC Director Theresa Arriola said the agency is looking to publish a request for proposal by next month and can hopefully perform a groundbreaking by the end of the year.

The other project is to renovate cottage homes in Talofofo, previously under the Department of Youth Affairs, and utilize them as beds for inpatient treatment through New Beginnings. This would add around 20 new beds, according to Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio.

"Ideally, that likely would be for people to step down from detox into inpatient," he said. "There is inpatient beds right now provided through Behavioral Health contracts with Sanctuary, Lighthouse (Recovery Center) and Oasis. But there's always been a big waiting list to get in. There's never been enough. So even once we complete cottage, there will still be a need for more, I feel."

The Talofofo cottage homes renovation is estimated to cost $700,000 at most, according to Tenorio. There may be funding available through the U.S. Department of the Interior, but Tenorio said different funding streams are being identified and more details may be available in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, the permanent New Beginnings facility should cost $6 million to $7 million, Tenorio said. The governor has identified Compact Impact reimbursements to pay for that project.

More help needed

As for additional resources Guam needs to continue treating substance abuse on island, Athena Duenas, the program supervisor of New Beginnings, said it is the same as she's been saying for years - more certified counselors, more treatment centers and more capacity for inpatient/outpatient treatment.

New Beginnings alone currently has five counselors and is in need of five more, plus another 10, to reach an ideal staffing level, according Duenas.

"We're working with (Guam Community College). We've already done one pilot project, we're about to do our second. We'll be working with them to train more counselors in this field specifically to get their certification," Duenas said. "But it takes quite a bit because you have to have not just the education, you also have to have the experience."

Guam as a whole has about 30 individuals certified in substance abuse counseling, but not all are working in the field, according Duenas. Some are in private practice or working in non-substance abuse treatment areas. An additional 25 certified counselors would really help get "up to par" in treating addiction on island, Duenas said.

"We're just getting really full," she added. "We're at capacity at all ends ... And I can already foresee that this (detox) unit will fill really fast."