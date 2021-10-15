Guam motorists are heading into the weekend with yet another price hike for their shrinking budgets to make room for.

Gasoline prices went up again by 10 cents a gallon to now $4.95 for regular unleaded, 10 days after the previous increase.

In April 2020, a gallon of unleaded fuel cost Guam drivers $2.98.

Guam consumers are now paying 66% more for gasoline than they did in April 2020 when barely anyone was out and about with the COVID-19 restrictions and gasoline retailers made price cuts.

Retailers of Mobil and 76 gasoline brands made the first price moves Friday. Shell is expected to follow based on the three gasoline retailers' pricing patterns for years.

Guam gasoline price changes for regular grade:

• April 2020: $2.98 for unleaded gasoline

• May 6, 2020: 15-cent increase to $3.13.

• May 19, 2020: 15-cent increase to $3.28.

• June 4, 2020: 15-cent increase to $3.43.

• June 12, 2020: 15-cent increase to $3.58.

• July 27, 2020: 10-cent increase to $3.68.

• Dec. 17, 2020: 10-cent increase to $3.78.

• Jan. 10, 2021: 10-cent increase to $3.88.

• Jan. 23, 2021: 10-cent increase to $3.98.

• Feb. 11, 2021: 12-cent increase to $4.10.

• Feb. 18, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.20.

• March 3, 2021: 10-cent increase $4.30.

• March 17, 2021: 12-cent increase to $4.42

• May 7, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.52

• June 11, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.62

• July 2, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.72

• July 24, 2021: 10-cent decrease to $4.62

•Aug. 4, 2021: 15-cent increase to $4.77

•Aug. 16, 2021: 12-cent decrease to $4.65

•Sept. 17, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.75

• Oct. 5, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.85

• Oct. 15, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.95

(Daily Post Staff)