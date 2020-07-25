After a three-month furlough, Remy Tolentino, one of Guam's nearly 35,000 workers displaced by the COVID-19 pandemic, faced a reduced weekly paycheck of $150.

"Since the COVID, until around June 20, I was told not to work," she said. "I started working again around June 20, but with reduced hours."

For Hazel Iglesias, her boyfriend of three years and the main breadwinner in the family saw his pay cut drastically over the last five months. At one point, he received a $28 check.

"It's been so hard to pay our rent and even buy food," Iglesias said. "So behind on rental. Our car already got repossessed. These banks don't care about your situation."

Iglesias and Tolentino's stories are not unique as the island continues to seek economic stability amid the COVID-19 pandemic that has shut down the island's main economic engine – tourism – and brought the economy to a slow crawl. But, there may be some relief for the thousands who filed for unemployment benefits.

On Friday, Guam Department of Labor Director David Dell'Isola told senators that $17 million more in unemployment benefits will be released next week.

The sixth batch of payments will cover cleared claims filed through July 1.

"We are moving along very quickly and pretty well," Dell'Isola told Sen. Régine Biscoe Lee and other senators during the labor committee's oversight hearing on the unemployment benefits programs.

It was the committee's fourth oversight hearing on the unemployment aid programs that, by next week, will have released $212.5 million to displaced workers and to GovGuam in the form of taxes.

Thousands have already received their unemployment benefits, mostly through direct bank deposit, and others via paper check.

Tolentino and Iglesias said they are hopeful that with additional payments coming out and improved processing in the pipeline, they will finally get the help they need.

Fraudulent claims

Dell'Isola told senators that there's been an increasing number of fraudulent unemployment claims that his department has found, with the assistance of the FBI and the Office of Inspector General.

"Fraud is the new flavor of the week," he said. "We're getting more fraud claims coming in than we are putting in local claims and it's taking a lot of our time and it's taking a lot of our efforts."

With the filing of initial claims slowing down, Dell'Isola said, now the department also is focusing on the displaced workers who are the hardest to serve, including farmers and gig workers who may not have the paperwork for a straightforward claim.

The Labor director urged those who fall under this category to call the department and make an appointment to get assistance filing a claim.

Processed every week