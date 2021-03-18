If anyone knows anything about our Guam National Guard troops, it is that they are loyal to Guam and our country.

Guam is where home is and country is – what they are duty-bound to protect and serve.

Our Guam guardsmen volunteered to serve the country in peace and war.

In wars that the United States has waged, we have lost sons and daughters. In America’s wars in Iraq and in Afghanistan, particularly, some of our troops who stepped up to serve gave the ultimate sacrifice post-9/11. They gave their lives, as Americans. And as Guamanians.

Some of them were just beginning their lives as adults when they were killed in the line of duty.

They were the sons of daughters of families we know. They were our neighbors, friends, co-workers, high school classmates to the youth in our households or fellow church members.

The American flag that was draped on every fallen Guam guardsman is a reminder, and a testament to their love for country.

So when the ignorance of a freshman American congresswoman, from the state of Georgia, insulted Guam by calling our U.S. territory a foreign land that does not deserve federal pandemic financial aid, that, to Guam Guard troops, would not sit well.

So when word came that there was an opportunity to deliver Guam cookies to that congresswoman, Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has gained notoriety for promoting conspiracy theories that have divided our country, they came along. They came as individuals who care about Guam and not as a mobilized unit doing the bidding of Democrats to make the freshman Republican look bad. Looking bad is something Greene is already doing to herself.

What the Guam guardsmen were doing was simply standing up for Guam, as a U.S. territory. That is being patriotic and American.

For Del. Michael San Nicolas, this display landed him national coverage, including an interview on CNN. And whatever else were his motives, besides trying to educate Greene, is his to answer.

What we are standing up for are the good-natured way our Guam Guard troops came to the Capitol to tag along as San Nicolas dropped by Greene’s office.

There’s really nothing politically motivated in what the Guam guardsmen did. They were already in the area, deployed to serve in Washington, D.C.

So here we say to those who have painted our Guam guardsmen in a bad light: Go after the real bad guys.

There are plenty of them out there.