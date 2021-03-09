Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Monday night laid out her plans to rebuild Guam from the devastation of the COVID-19 pandemic, from building a local unemployment insurance program to investing the first $50 million in legal cannabis proceeds back into tourism.

They also include providing health insurance and internet "for all," and permanent tax cuts on small businesses.

The governor delivered her third State of the Island address, days before Guam marks the first year of a public health state of emergency because of COVID-19.

She acknowledged that Guam's recovery also hinges on a new round of federal relief and recovery dollars, another $1 billion-plus, of which $661 million will be direct aid to the government of Guam and the island's full reimbursement of earned income tax credit costs.

This is on top of more federal and military investments that kept Guam going while tourism was at a standstill over prolonged travel restrictions.

Despite the crisis, she said, one can see signs every day that Guam is "fighting back."

That's because of everyone who valiantly gave of themselves to allow Guam to survive the pandemic, including doctors, nurses and other front-liners, she said.

She voiced out gratitude in her 50-minute remarks that drew applause at least 27 times.

"Madame Speaker, it is in recognition of this shared strength and the stubborn will of our people – that our island is rebuilding anew," the governor told the 36th Legislature led by Speaker Therese Terlaje.

Terlaje, after the address, thanked the governor "for sharing her vision with the people of Guam" and is "look(ing) forward to a renewed commitment to transparency and collaboration with the administration as we continue to prepare a path to recovery for the people we serve."

'Makes economic sense'

After experiencing unemployment and underemployment for 30,000 private sector workers because of the pandemic, the governor said Democrats and Republicans agree that "unemployment insurance makes economic sense."

"With the right local law in place, I believe Guam can fund its own unemployment trust," she said.

This can be done, she said, by securing no-interest federal loans that can be offset entirely by the amount owed to Guam in Compact-impact debt.

"Congress recognized this in a 2003 federal law, and my administration, together with the Department of (the) Interior and our delegate's office, will fight for its implementation," the governor said, earning the fourth round of applause for the night.

Guam's pandemic-impacted workers, as well as families, received some $800 million in federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and related relief, that the Guam Department of Labor and other agencies distributed.

The governor's second address, focused on recovery, stood in contrast to her previous report in which she told the Legislature that Guam "was stronger than it had been just one year before."

While recounting Guam's worst crisis of the 21st century, and sharing her plans for a better future, the governor's tone was as calm as the color of her turquoise green suit dress during the speech.

From 3,000 to 133

She said Guam "acted as quickly as we could" after the Federal Emergency Management Agency's models projected that Guam could lose up to 3,000 lives "if we did not intervene."

Guam lost 133 lives because of COVID-19.

"COVID-19 stole a year from us, but it could not steal who we are for one another," she said.

She outlined how GovGuam handled the pandemic, from mandatory 14-day quarantine to stay-at-home orders and closures of non-essential businesses, on top of requiring the wearing of masks and social distancing.

"Test, track and treat – that was our approach to fighting COVID-19," the governor said.

COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations and infection rates have gone down, bringing down Guam's COVID-19 area risk score of 47 to 0.1.

Guam increased its testing and is now among the leading areas in the United States to vaccinate its people against COVID-19.

Nearly 20% of Guamanians vaccinated

"As of today, nearly 20% of you are fully vaccinated," she said.

She said changes will never come easy, and asked for everyone's cooperation. Leon Guerrero is seeking a second term.

"We have just finished a difficult year. Now, the promise of a new Guam spreads out before us," she said.

'Permit czar, other highlights