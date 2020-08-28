'Our island is sick': 10th death, 112 new cases

“Our island right now is sick,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, appealing to island residents as she announced a one-week extension of the Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1 lockdown and extended the public health emergency for Guam until Sept. 30.

“We live in a free society. We have rights. We also have responsibilities. Every time we willfully violate a public health order; every time we refuse to wear a mask. Every time we downplay the danger of COVID-19, we dishonor and disrespect those who sacrifice for us every day,” said Leon Guerrero on Thursday.

“Make no mistake you are our best tool against this virus. If we each do our part, if we each protect each other with social distancing and mask wearing, again we will prevail.”

The governor’s message comes after Guam’s seven-day rolling average for daily new cases was reported to be 67.3%, according to Dr. Felix Cabrera, a member of the governor’s physicians' advisory group.

On Thursday, officials reported 112 new COVID-19 cases, of which 24 were identified through contact tracing. That increases the number of active cases to 766. Since testing started in March, the total number of positive cases is 1,232. Additionally, 456 people who tested positive have completed isolation.

10th fatality

One COVID-19 case was identified and reported deceased at Guam Memorial Hospital on Aug. 27, prompting the governor to reiterate her plea to follow public health guidelines. That’s five deaths in the last two weeks.

“On an island whose fundamental values are rooted in respect for our elders - poor choices now can place them in the most danger,” she said.

The 96-year-old woman was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Guam Memorial Hospital on Thursday. She tested positive for COVID-19, the governor said.

Everyone who is seen at the GMH emergency room is tested for COVID and the woman's test came back positive, the governor said.

The woman is the 10th COVID-related death on Guam.

As of Thursday, 38 COVID patients were hospitalized with 30 at GMH, three at the Guam Regional Medical City, and five at the Naval Hospital Guam, Cabrera said.

“As we operate on Guam with our fragile healthcare system, this is it being stressed to the limit, which we’ve never seen in modern times,” said Cabrera. “It’s going to get worse before it gets better.”

In the emergency room at GMH, Perez-Posadas said they've seen more people coming in days after they first started feeling symptoms.

“People are coming in after having fever, abdominal pain, whatever symptoms they are feeling that could be related to the COVID infection, they wait for days. By the time they come into the hospital, they are pretty ill,” Perez-Posadas said. “Our resources are taxed. As much we have been prepared for this it continues to tax our resources. Our nursing and healthcare professionals here at the hospital, we are exhausted.”

She said GMH has up to 43 beds for COVID patients that are not in need of intensive care, and at least 17 beds designated for COVID ICU patients.

The GMH administrator said she also anticipates the Skilled Nursing Facility in Barrigada Heights to be up and running again, possibly by next week. The issue is the air conditioning system.

“We’ve been trying to get that replaced. It is running but is not sufficiently keeping the entire facility cool. So, we need to have a new chiller procured,” she said.

The facility has a bed capacity of 54.

Also, the governor said the hospital tents set up by the military earlier this year are still available, if the government of Guam needs to use it.

Stay-at-home order extended

The governor signed executive order 2020-29 that extends the stay-at-home order until noon on Sept. 4. The order directs residents to stay at home with limited exceptions that include, but are not limited to, obtaining food and household necessities, traveling to and from work and critical businesses, seeking medical care, caring for dependents or pets and exercising.

Banks were allowed to reopen today while insurance, money remittance and other financial operations will be allowed to resume on Saturday. Construction, auto repair and auto parts shops will also be permitted to open tomorrow ad auto sales and real estate can be done by appointment.

Parks and beaches will remain closed but can be used for individual exercise. Congregating or social gathering are prohibited.

Leon Guerrero urged residents to wear a mask, practice social distancing and stay home to save lives.

“I appeal to your sense of rationality, to your sense of compassion, to your sense of respect for our island and our people and most of all for your love of family and friends so that we can all unite together. We cannot afford being divided in this desperate time,” said the governor.

“I totally respect people's rights. I totally respect people's opinions, but we all have to march to the same tune and form that barrier and hold hands and fight this virus until we can get it in control and contained.”

"I know about our economy but we can build back our economy. We cannot bring back the loved ones that have passed on,” she stated. “I implore you, as your governor, my agenda, my only priority is to protect our people, to get our island back and people healthy. … I’ll tell you our island right now is sick. We all need to get together.”