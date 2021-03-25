The Republican Party of Guam is mourning the loss of its National Committeewoman Margaret McDonald Glover Metcalfe.

Auntie Pudding, as she was affectionately known, was a wife, mother and businesswoman.

Metcalfe also served as the director of then-Gov. Eddie Calvo's liaison office in Washington, D.C.

"In her time in Washington, D.C., she led many initiatives that improved the lives of all of Guam’s people, but especially the most vulnerable: the veterans, the war survivors, the youth and our precious manåmko'," the party stated.

"We extend our sincerest condolences to her husband, Chris and their two sons and families. Our island lost a staunch fighter and advocate. She will be deeply missed."

Del. Michael San Nicolas also issued a statement offering prayers and condolences to the family of Metcalfe.

"May we always remember the light our departed have brought into the world, and value always the time we have with our loved ones," he stated.