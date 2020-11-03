Our Lady of Lourdes church in Yigo reports one positive case

Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo will be closed Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 4 and 5 as part of the Archdiocese of Agaña’s protocols after a parishioner tonight notified the parish that they had tested positive for COVID-19.

The church will undergo thorough deep cleaning and sanitization and will reopen on Friday, Nov. 6 for its usual morning Mass and evening Rosary, said Father Paul Gofigan," pastor.

"The individual notified Father Paul of the positive test results this evening and the Archdiocese informed the Department of Public Health and Social Services, the archdiocese stated.

Though the person may have contracted the virus elsewhere and not necessarily at the church, COVID-19 safety measures are being implemented because the person attended the 6 a.m. Mass at Our Lady of Lourdes last Sunday.

The parish will work with Public Health on contact tracing. Additionally, Father Paul already met Tuesday night with the Archdiocese Contact Tracing Team.

Newly formed in October, the archdiocese team will be contacting those that were in close contact/proximity to the positive individual to provide guidance on the proper course of action to take, the archdiocese stated. The work of the Archdiocese Contact Tracing Team supplements Public Health’s contact tracing and does not supplant or replace it.

Archbishop Michael Byrnes and Father Paul extend thanks to everyone who is assisting the Church in this area. They ask for prayers for the Yigo parishioner and all who have COVID-19, the archdiocese stated.