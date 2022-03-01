Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church to reopen March 5

Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church closed its doors for this week after a member of the parish staff tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials of the Hågat church announced it would be closed beginning Monday, Feb. 28 until 5 p.m. Saturday, March 5 for sanitization and deep cleaning, according to a press release.

There will be no Masses at the church during this time period, to include Ash Wednesday, March 2, the release states. The parish office also will be closed.

The next Mass to be celebrated will be the 5 p.m. vigil Mass on Saturday, March 5.

Regular parishioners of Hågat are invited to visit the next nearest parish for Mass or any other assistance.

Hågat pastor Father Alberto Rodriguez apologized for the inconvenience and thanked parishioners for understanding, the press release stated.