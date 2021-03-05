'Our power got disconnected': Some 250 pre-apply for rent, utility relief

Ashley Nicole Santos, 27, is worried about her three children who are now living in a house with no power service.

"Our power got disconnected," she said, because of an outstanding bill of $922.22.

She immediately inquired about any other option to turn the power back on "for the sake of my children," she said.

"I do worry about my children and I becoming homeless," she said. "But I do everything I possibly can to make their lives a bit better."

Determined to keep things a bit better for her children, Santos pre-applied for a portion of the $33.6 million federal Emergency Rental Assistance when the Guam Department of Administration opened the program to the public on Wednesday.

The ERA program provides pandemic-impacted renters with help to pay up to 15 months of their rent, rental arrears, utilities, and utility arrears.

The grant will not cover these costs and arrears prior to March 13.

For Santos, it could take days to know for sure whether she pre-qualifies for the program.

On the day their power got disconnected, she said she was told she needed at least half of the outstanding amount, or $461.11, to get a power reconnection.

She only had $100 on the day their power got disconnected, and she's still trying to raise money to get her power back on in their Section 8 housing.

Nearly 200 applicants

Santos was among the nearly 100 tenants who were able to submit their filled out tenant pre-application forms on the first day, according to DOA.

But as of 10 a.m. Thursday, the number grew to nearly 200 for online pre-applications that have been received, and 30 to 50 hard copies placed in the application drop box at ITC Building, according to Alice Taijeron, the governor's deputy chief of staff and former president of the Guam Housing Corp.

Taijeron shared the latest update during the meeting of the Interagency Council for Coordinating Homelessness Programs and Office of Homelessness Assistance and Poverty Prevention Thursday morning.

"I really hope that I get approved for this assistance," Santos said of her pre-application. "Because this little hope of change will make a big difference in not just the lives of my children and I but for the families that are struggling as they're trying to make everyday ends meet."

Santos downloaded the ERA tenant pre-application form from the Guam Department of Administration's website, doa.guam.gov on Wednesday.

"At first it took me a while to actually get through the website but when I did after five tries, everything else was self-explanatory from there," she said.

She filled out the form and submitted it the same day via email to era@doa.guam.gov.

Hard copies of the application forms are available at mayors' offices or at the Treasurer of Guam on the first floor of the ITC building, where filled out forms can also be submitted. There's a drop box for the filled out forms.

In Mangilao, about 60 pre-application forms have been picked up since Wednesday, Mayor Allan Ungacta said.

Sinajana Mayor Robert Hofmann, vice president of the Mayors' Council of Guam, said there was also a handful of individuals who picked up hard copies of the forms from his office.

His office also sent out electronic copies of the flyer about the program through group chats, to reach out to more people.

Are you eligible?

The tenant household must meet three criteria to qualify for the Emergency Rental Assistance:

Qualifies for unemployment benefits or experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experiences other financial hardship due to, directly or indirectly, COVID-19;

Demonstrates a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability; and

Has a household income at or below 80% of the area median income.

The DOA website lists a breakdown of the household size and income.

It would take days for pre-applications to be reviewed to see whether they pre-qualify. They will then receive a call to notify them of supporting documents needed. The whole process would take weeks.

Helping others

Arleen Quichocho, who has an 11-year-old daughter and a 23-year-old son who is in medication, said she does not qualify for the rent relief assistance because her family is not a renter but she hopes to get back into the Section 8 program.

Quichocho said her family is now staying in a tin house with no power and water, but they managed to get power because of a generator.

"It's really hard and it hurts me to see my kids go through life like this," she said. "I'm still laid off (from Hotel Santa Fe), still receiving PUA. I cried when I lost the Section 8 program although they extended my voucher due to the pandemic."

Quichocho said in her own little way, she wants to help others who may be eligible for the DOA rental assistance to get the help they need, so they don't have to experience what her family is going through right now.

So online, she reposted information about the rental relief program.

"The only reason I sent that help about the rental application is because I really don't want anyone to go through what my family and I are going through," she said.