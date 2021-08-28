‘Our situation is serious’: Governor limits crowds, shuts down schools

With several consecutive days of new COVID-19 cases exceeding 100 a day, and hospitalizations threatening to break the island's health care system, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Friday announced sweeping changes to try to curb the fast-spreading delta variant.

On Friday alone, 20 students and three Guam Department of Education employees tested positive for COVID-19. That's a major spike from a total of 69 cases from schools since the new school year began two weeks ago.

There were 179 positive results for COVID-19 out of 1,612 tests performed on Thursday, according to a Joint Information Center report issued Friday evening.

Seventy-four cases were identified through contact tracing.

Guam's COVID-19 Area Risk Score has reached 30, far exceeding the 2.5 safe threshold the government of Guam established early on in the pandemic.

"Despite our community’s best efforts to get vaccinated, the delta variant has proven to be a new and different enemy – it is not like the COVID of 2019 or 2020. It is far more contagious and more harmful. While the vaccine won’t prevent you from getting or spreading the virus, it will help keep you out of the hospital," the governor said.

The governor ordered:

• The suspension of face-to-face learning affecting prekindergarten through 12th grade students in public, private, charter and Catholic schools islandwide, beginning Monday.

• The limitation on social gatherings to no more than 10 vaccinated individuals indoors and 25 vaccinated people outdoors, effective 8 a.m. Monday.

All other limitations continue, according to the governor. She previously ordered that people who want to dine in at restaurants, go to gyms or bars, or visit other establishments that may expose people to greater risks of spreading COVID-19 should have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination.

"Over the last several hours, I once again reviewed the latest data concerning our COVID-19 cases and met with advisers. And I want to be clear and direct: our situation is serious," the governor said in a video-recorded special address to the island community.

"Over the past several days, our island has witnessed a surge of positive COVID-19 cases. In the last five days alone, we have had consecutive days of triple-digit positive infection results."

The governor gave the following data:

• Hospitalizations have increased 300% in the last two weeks;

• There are 35 hospitalized COVID-19 patients between Guam Memorial Hospital, Guam Regional Medical City and Naval Hospital Guam, of whom at least 20 are not vaccinated;

• Five of the COVID-19 patients are under intensive care.

"The rising number of cases, the hospitalizations, and the growing pressure on our fragile health care system, among other factors, sends a clear signal that it is time to adjust our strategy," the governor said.

Duration of school closings up in the air

The duration of the suspension of face-to-face classes is up in the air, but some of the schools have begun discussing ways to keep teaching students remotely for at least two weeks.

"Gov. Leon Guerrero and her advisers will continue to monitor the numbers before determining a return date for in-person learning," said governor's communications director Krystal Paco-San Agustin.

Public schools will not be in session next week as teachers prepare to shift to online learning.

Online learning for the nearly 20,000 Guam Department of Education students who will shift from in-person classes will start on Sept. 7, according to GDOE.

Superintendent Jon Fernandez shared mixed feelings about the closure of public schools in a tweet.

"While I concur with the governor that the public health situation is dire, I am disappointed on behalf of our students that in-person learning is suspended. We worked so hard to stay safe, but it takes the entire island to make it so," Fernandez tweeted.

Before the new COVID-19 cases from schools were confirmed Friday evening, Joint Information Center data showed that 19 elementary schools, seven middle schools and five high schools within GDOE have identified positive cases since the start of the school year on Aug. 12.

According to GDOE, the risk of exposure based on the schools' population of nearly 20,000, in comparison to the number of positive test results, was 0.4%.

Hospital beds could run out

The governor said the surge tests the island's health care system.

"If hospitalizations continue to rise — both COVID and non-COVID — hospital beds will run out, and our front-liners will be forced to choose whose life to save. This is the reality across the globe, where even the best medical facilities are bursting at the seams. This is what we want to prevent," she said. "So please understand that we still have a difficult road ahead. And if you’re asking how you can help, the answer is — wear your mask, wash your hands, watch your distance, and get vaccinated."