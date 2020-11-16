Four residents' 2020 general election ballots were nullified and their votes were not counted after they failed to show proof that they voted in the election district where they currently reside, as required by law.

This is the first "successful" voter challenge of its kind, according to GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan.

Under the law, voters are required to vote in the election district where they currently live or they risk being challenged about their place of residency, election commission officials said.

If a voter challenge is sustained by GEC, then that means the voter's ballot will be nullified. All the votes on the nullified ballots were not counted, not just those in the mayoral races, election officials said.

In the particular cases that GEC received during the 2020 general election, one individual challenged three voters in Umatac who are not current Umatac residents.

A second individual challenged one Asan-Maina voter who is not currently living in the village.

GEC counsel Vincent Camacho said the four individuals failed to submit information to either dispute or confirm the challenge to their residency by the Friday deadline.

The voters also communicated to GEC via telephone that they're indeed not currently living in Umatac or Asan-Maina, Pangelinan and Camacho said.

The GEC board, led by Chairman Michael Perez, voted to adopt the counsel's recommendation to sustain the challenges.

At the meeting, Pangelinan said the names of the voters whose ballots were not counted as a result of the successful voter challenges were:

Pura Rader, who voted in Umatac.

Victoria Rolon, who voted in Umatac.

Rose Claros, who voted in Umatac.

Alice James, who voted in Asan.

Besides the four voter challenges, GEC also received one administrative challenge but the deadline to respond to such a challenge has not passed, so no vote was taken, Pangelinan said.

5K votes so far for runoff

GEC convened Sunday afternoon for a "test election," in preparation for the counting of votes for the Nov. 17 congressional runoff election between Del. Michael San Nicolas and fellow Democrat former Del. Robert Underwood.

The meeting was held at the University of Guam Calvo Field House, which will once again serve as the Election Return Center.

The test ran the three vote-counting machines, or tabulators.

More than 5,100 votes for either San Nicolas or Underwood have been received, which includes in-office and curbside early voting, homebound voting and off-island absentee voting, as of Saturday.

This represents about 9% of Guam's 55,880 registered voters. The number of early votes alone was 4,614.

Jerry Crisostomo, GEC vice chairman, on Sunday said he anticipates a 40% to 45% voter turnout for the runoff election, lower than the already record-low 52% turnout during the general election in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

A runoff election is required because the top vote-getter in the three-way delegate race, San Nicolas, did not meet the 50%-plus-one vote threshold.

Sarah Thomas-Nededog, chairwoman of the Democratic Party of Guam, on Sunday called on voters to once again "get out and vote" for delegate.

Last day for early voting

Today is the last day for early voting for the runoff election, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the GEC office at the GCIC Building in Hagåtña. No appointment is necessary.

This will give GEC ample time to prepare for the runoff election on Tuesday, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at precincts around the island.

GEC also will provide voting service to those at hospitals and in COVID-19 quarantine and isolation facilities.

Payment for precinct officials

At the Sunday board meeting, Pangelinan told commissioners that there will be one-time payment for most precinct officials who worked during the general election and who will again work during the runoff election.

That's a total of $900, or $450 for each election day worked.

Precinct officials should be paid within two weeks after the runoff race, or by the first week of December.

"We should make payments promptly for their services," GEC independent member Patrick Civille said during board discussion.

The chairman and other members said they hope there won't be further delay in the payments, since the COVID-19 pandemic is causing additional financial hardship for many residents.

Besides election workers, GEC also will need to hire polling site managers, screeners and poll maintenance workers to ensure that health and safety guidelines are followed to help prevent the further spread of COVID-19.