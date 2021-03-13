A multiagency response greeted a man who arrived on Guam on a sailboat from Mexico on Friday.

The sailor, who identified himself as Nikolai Ostrepenjo, arrived at the Agat Marina and caught the attention of government agencies when he docked his sailboat in someone else’s spot.

U.S. Coast Guard Sector Guam sent a team to inspect the sailboat and the inspection was ongoing through Friday afternoon.

Personnel from the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services were seen at the boat ramp, along with Guam National Guard soldiers. Guardsmen were at the marina to ensure the sailor was transported to the government’s quarantine facility in Tumon.

Ostrepenjo did tell The Guam Daily Post he left Laz Paz, Mexico, on Dec. 1, 2020.

He said he ran out of food so he decided to stop on Guam.

"Food – all finished ... I started this just on the 1st of December," he said. The journey started in La Paz, Mexico, Ostrepenjo said. La Paz is the seaside capital of Baja California Sur, a Mexican state on the Baja California Peninsula.

The sailor couldn't speak further as he was ushered into a government vehicle that would transport him to the government quarantine facility at the Dusit Beach Resort.

The Coast Guard deferred further questions to the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency. Customs was unable to comment as of press time.

The sailor’s immigration or citizenship status was not clear.