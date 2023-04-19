'Out of the Dark' exhibit to feature artists from Guam's public schools

This month the creative and spunky talents of Guam Department of Education high school students will be on display for the entire community to enjoy at the Micronesia Mall, the department announced in a press release.

“Out of the Dark: A New Renaissance 2023,” this year’s collection of artwork, will showcase a wide variety of contemporary art including painting, sculpture, illustration and digital media.

“The student artists featured in the exhibition represent diverse backgrounds and perspectives, and their work explores a variety of themes, from identity and culture to politics and the environment,” GDOE said in the release.

Artworks have been chosen from pieces high school students have been working on throughout the year, and this is their time to share their art.

“Their work is both thought-provoking and visually stunning, and we cannot wait to share it with our island community,” GDOE added in the release.

Opening night is Friday, April 28, from 6 to 9 p.m. and the exhibit will be open through Sunday, April 30.

The exhibition will be located in Concourse 4 of the Micronesia Mall, near the Macy’s Men entry hall.

Admission is free and open to the public, and all are invited to support Guam's young public school artists.