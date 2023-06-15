Outbreak of flu at shelter sends baby to hospital

The Department of Public Health and Social Services is looking into reports of an outbreak of influenza B at shelters housing residents who were hardest hit by Typhoon Mawar, spokesperson Don Sulat confirmed for The Guam Daily Post.

“Our Division of Public Health is assessing the situation,” he said.

Dr. Hoa Nguyen, who responded to a request for aid Tuesday at the new American Red Cross shelter in Tamuning, confirmed that cases of influenza B were found there.

“We transferred a 1-year-old to (Guam Memorial Hospital) yesterday because his pulse oximeter (reading) was too low and that baby is positive for influenza,” Nguyen told the Post on Wednesday.

Sheltered residents are also reporting to the Post that the Red Cross shelter at the Astumbo Gym is also experiencing an outbreak. Nguyen and other doctors were headed there Wednesday afternoon.

“We are aware that there have been some cases of influenza B in one of our shelters in Guam,” said Samantha Taylor, local spokesperson for the Red Cross. "Our disaster health services team is working with local health officials to support the residents that have contracted influenza B. We are also collaborating with (DPHSS) to monitor the situation to help prevent further spread of the virus.”

According to Nguyen, he and other doctors from his American Medical Center had responded at the Tamuning shelter Tuesday at the request of Red Cross. About five or six physicians plan to go back and visit both shelters each day this week during their lunch breaks, he said, and six doctors will head to each shelter Sunday – Father’s Day.

“I don't know why, but there's no Public Health anywhere,” he told the Post. “They supposed to have at least some medical personnel from (DPHSS), like a physician, that stay there all the time,” Nguyen said.

Sheltered residents were living in close quarters and were already in poor health, without transportation to get check ups at local clinics, he said. Influenza may be deadly to young children, he noted.

"If we don't control this, yes, there's going to be an outbreak of influenza, outbreak of diarrhea there in the center, because there's no control. Red Cross can do so much, but they need help from our local leader to provide basic health care.”

The doctor said he’s hoping to rally more volunteer support from the medical community.

'No wonder people are getting sick'

Lori Quichocho, who as of Wednesday had been sheltered at government sites and Red Cross shelters with her family for 20 days, told the Post that sheltered residents from both Tamuning and Astumbo were reporting cases of influenza during a group meeting.

“People are getting sick because airborne illness is quick to spread in a very poor ventilated space," Quichocho said. "The ventilation here in Tamuning is so, so bad. No wonder people are getting sick – children, mostly! Where (are) our elected officials?”

Infected patients were still living at Tamuning on Wednesday, she said.

Quichocho told the Post her husband and children have pre-existing medical conditions, a reason why the family was accepted after shelters were closed to new admissions.

While they were examined Tuesday and her husband received diabetes medication, they were not having regular medical checks prior to that, she said.