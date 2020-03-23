Multiple security measures have been put in place at the Department of Corrections in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The department's coronavirus policy and special order took effect on March 16.

According to the new policy, a 30-day suspension has been implemented for all social visits and incoming facility transfers to include community work detail programs, volunteer visits and tours. Contractor access will be restricted for the same time frame to only those performing essential services such as medical, mental health care and meals. The contractors will be screened using an established visitor screening questionnaire before they enter the prison.

Legal visits have also been suspended for the month, but case-by-case accommodation will be given at the facility level and confidential legal calls will be allowed in order to ensure access to counsel, the order states. Attorneys who want an in-person visit or a confidential call are required to contact prison spokesman Maj. Antone Aguon for approval.

Additionally, all new prisoners will be screened in accordance with Guam Memorial Hospital's Pandemic Plan.

DOC also stopped all annual leave until further notice and rescinded all previously approved requests. Any employees who recently traveled off island to any high-risk areas are required to see their doctors and get clearance before returning to work.

Prison leaders will evaluate the operations and adjust accordingly to ensure the safety of prisoners, staff and the community, acting DOC Director Joe Carbullido stated.

'Inmates are likely safer in prison'

On March 12, prior to the new policy, Federal Public Defender John Gorman sent a letter to District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood expressing concern with the health and safety of his clients in custody as a result of the virus.

He suggested the U.S. Marshals Service take the temperature of all new arrestees, and that the detention facility provide free soap and disinfectant to the detainees, as well as consider all reasonable steps to reduce the number of people going in and out of the jail.

"We do have procedures in place to deal with this. Nobody in our prison is positive. Our environment is clean," said Maj. Aguon, in response to the letter. "In fact, inmates are likely safer in prison."

'Prison bars aren't going to stop a pandemic'

However, Gorman told The Guam Daily Post on Wednesday that the situation at DOC remains worrisome.

"Where social distancing is impossible and medical care is inadequate, prison bars aren't going to stop a pandemic," said Gorman. "There are no cases at DOC, so far, only because there is no testing. The CDC advice for staying 6 feet from others and routinely disinfecting surfaces is not being followed at DOC. Medical supplies and staff were short before the pandemic, so is DOC now poised to become a hot zone?"

Gorman said his office has also taken steps to combat the pandemic.

He said staff members are assessing all of their cases to determine which need immediate work and which can be delayed without bringing harm to clients' cases.