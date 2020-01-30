The Department of Corrections will lose yet another director after Frank Ishizaki decided to step from the position due to personal reasons.

His last day is Friday, Jan. 31.

Ishizaki was appointed to lead the prison in November 2019 after the sudden resignation of Samantha Brennan.

He notified his management team and staff on Wednesday morning.

"With regret, I will be stepping down at the end of the week. It was a very short stint but it is necessary," said Ishizaki to his staff. "There is much to be done to improve DOC and thanks to all of you, we have established a plan to reduce recidivism. I will count on you to execute the needed changes and improvements."

Ishizaki, who has a background in law enforcement to include serving as DOC director for a previous administration, said to his recollection, no governor has supported DOC like Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

"It will be up to Governor Lou to fund the needed improvements and changes," he said. "Thanks to her understanding and support, we have hired 37 new corrections officers. We are awaiting the hiring of additional parole officers, caseworkers, psych technicians, and corrections officers."

Heavy heart

In response to Ishizaki's resignation, the governor said: "Frank has always been very upfront that this is going to be a very temporary situation."

"I accepted Director Ishizaki’s resignation with a heavy heart. Frank’s brief tenure at DOC brought confidence and stability to the institution. I respect that he has the courage to care for his health and wish he and his family the best in the days and years to come," she stated.

There is no word if DOC acting Deputy Director Joe Carbullido, who was temporarily detailed to the prison in September 2019 from the Guam Police Department, will fill in as prison director. The governor said she is confident Carbullido will continue the progress Ishizaki has made.

The Post has learned that former DOC Director Bob Camacho is being considered, but no official confirmation has been made.

The outgoing director said he along with acting Deputy Director Joe Carbullido also signed off on a stack of GG1's to start the long-overdue promotions.

"Promotions will reward the dedicated, hardworking, and committed employees who come to work, day in and day out. Your working conditions have been the worse I can remember but help is on the way. I will count on you to continue to carry out your duties in order to keep Guam safe. Your continued commitment will make DOC significant and appreciated."

During a recent public hearing on Bill 96-35, introduced by Sen. James Moylan, Ishizaki said conditions at DOC are "overloaded and overcrowded." The bill proposes to increase the mandatory minimum sentence for those convicted of criminal sexual conduct crimes.

Ishizaki told senators if they "want to impose stricter sentences" they have to consider building a larger prison or "risk getting into another consent decree with the federal government." DOC was under a consent decree from 1991 to 2017.

Ishizaki's appointment last year had followed two anonymous letters from DOC employees that criticized the work climate and alleged poor management practices that have led to some officers considering resigning from the department.

The governor said she is scheduled to meet with DOC on Friday where she will announce Ishizaki's replacement.