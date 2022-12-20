Mark Mendiola has served on the Guam Education Board for roughly six years and has led the board as chairman twice, but it’s time to hang up his hat as his priorities have shifted to helping his eldest son navigate adulthood.

“What got me into this is I had five children in the public school system and my wife is a teacher at one of the public schools. And so, my oldest son, who is a special-needs child, is what got me involved. And I’ve been involved in parent-teacher organizations. Just different organizations that help education,” Mendiola said. “I decided not to run at this time because … my son’s transitioning to lifelong learning, … I am going to be opening up a business with him and we are just going to be together to kind of get him situated.”

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

With two terms as chairman under his belt, Mendiola, by law, is not able to run for the chairman seat for another two years.

“I appreciate the support and confidence of my colleagues. They were able to give me their support in leading the organization from the board’s standpoint. And, I did that for two years. I think it’s about, almost 5 1/2 or six years that I have been on the board,” Mendiola said.

With Mendiola at the helm, the board was able to make significant progress in the last couple of years.

“It’s been a storied journey,” he said. “I think I can pass the baton on now. High-risk was one of my focuses to try to advocate for as much resources from the local and federal side. And so, we were provided stability and confidence in our federal partners. So we can turn our energy into focusing on the bigger picture,” he said.

The Guam Department of Education, of which GEB has oversight, has been under a high-risk status and third-party fiduciary for years. Turning the tide was one of the accomplishments of the board.

“We passed the strategic plan, the facilities master plan, the data village plan and we also passed the evaluation for the superintendent that is in policy now,” he said. “Then we turned the tide on the high-risk designation and so, if you think about it, there was a lot done.”

While Mendiola will not be returning to the education board in the coming term, many of his colleagues are.

“There’s only one new addition, Mr. Angel Sablan, and so he is going to be able to come in and see from the board’s perspective some of the challenges and some of the things that needs attention. At the end of the day, we really just need to close the gap in student achievement and the data coming out of COVID-19,” Mendiola said. “I want to congratulate all of them and thank them for stepping up (and) wanting to make a difference in our education system. And, the road map has been laid out. They were a part of it. (We) just have to stay the course and continue to advocate for a better education system for the department,” Mendiola said.

With a seasoned board, Mendiola is confident momentum will be maintained.

“Dr. Mary Okada and I were in charge of (the) budget and finance committee. So in terms of resources, we know what types are out there, federal and local, and now it’s just a matter of prioritizing and putting that through,” he said.

But his absence from the board doesn’t mean he will stop advocating for education or seeking office in the future.

“I might run next time around. I am not certain, but we will see. I am still involved in my children’s (parent-teacher organizations), Agueda (Johnston Middle School), Ordot-Chalan Pago (Elementary School), and Tiyan High (School). So, I remain active and will continue to support the programs at the schools. If I do get called upon to serve, I will consider it. I just really need to focus on helping my oldest boy. That’s my priority at this point,” he concluded.